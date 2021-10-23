Today, Saturday, October 23, 2021, the expected 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), and we already have the names of the launchers openers of each team for the opening day of this harvest of the Creole ball.

Margarita Braves vs Lara Cardinals.

On the part of Margarita’s Braves, the starter will be Henry Centeno, this being the ace of manager David Davalillo’s starting rotation and who will have the responsibility of containing the Cardinals’ offensive with his pitches, last season he left a record of two wins without losses and a 2.04 ERA.

In the same way, Raúl Rivero, is the best arm for the Cardinals’ rotation and will be in charge of being the face of the bullpen of the “Red Birds” who are looking for revenge and want to start the season on the right foot, Rivero last season he posted a 3.38 ERA with a 2-0 record striking out 23 batters.

Lions of Caracas vs Tigres de Aragua

In this feline duel, the long-haired ones jump to the field with Aliangel López, who seeks to have a better season than last, having the confidence of José Alguacil to pitch on the opening day of the LVBP, last year he left a negative record of two victories and three losses in 29.2 innings of work to leave a 3.94 ERA.

The Bengalis sent Logan Duran to the mound, returning with the Tigres de Aragua, after being present in the 2020-21 season, where he made 7 starts and left a record of 2 wins and three losses, striking out 24 batters to leave one 3.41 ERA.

Eagles of Zulia Navegantes del Magallanes

The raptors will land on the mound of José Bernardo Pérez de Valencia with Elvis Araujo, who will lead the starting rotation of manager Rouglas Odor, in nine starts in the 2020-21 season, in nine starts he left a 3-2 record and a 3.50 ERA.

The “Turkish Ship” will seek to shine in their first match of this season and they send Erick Leal, who was the best pitcher of the 2020-21 season and who will seek to guide the Magellan team by tying up the Eagles bats, Leal, left a 1.31 ERA and a record of five wins and one setback to clinch the Pitcher of the Year award last season.

Guaira Sharks vs Anzoátegui Caribs

The shark team sent Víctor Díaz to the mound, being the leader of the Sharks starters, which last season had a 2.89 ERA, striking out 16 batters and a 2-1 record.

The “Eastern Tribe”, seeking to start on the right foot this season and seeking to revalidate its title, manager Mike Álvarez, sent the experienced Mayckol Guaipe as manager to stop the Sharks, Guaipe, last season he left a 2-2 record, working for a space of 26 1/3 innings, closed with a 5.47 ERA in 10 appearances in the Creole ball last season.