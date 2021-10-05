The CEX and DEX aggregator OpenOcean has become the first platform of its kind to partner with Fantom (FTM / USD). OpenOcean announced the successful aggregation of Fantom and its leading DEXs: Curve (CRV / USD), SpookySwap, SushiSwap (SUSHI / USD) and SpiritSwap. This has made it possible to offer users access to more business opportunities at the best prices.

Fantom – A Fast, Scalable, and Secure Layer 1 EVM Compatible Platform

Fantom is based on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On average, transactions on Fantom cost about a penny and are confirmed in about a second. It is perfect for DeFi applications and real world use cases.

Aggregation driven by community votes

The aggregator’s decision to integrate Fantom was prompted by Fantom-based asset inquiries and community votes, similar to its Avalanche aggregation in August. Since its founding in 2020, OpenOcean has added 10 networks and more than 45 decentralized and centralized exchanges. In just one year, it has attracted more than 300,000 active traders.

Commenting on the Fantom aggregation, OpenOcean co-founder Cindy said:

Fantom is an exciting scalable blockchain platform, which has already given birth to some of the most popular DEXs out there. For that reason, adding OpenOcean and Fantom was a necessary step. We thank our community for bringing us here and we look forward to offering even more business options at the best prices.

Smart choice for developers

Fantom presents many advantages for developers, one of which is its open source smart contract platform. Its high degree of decentralization, high transaction rates, and low cost allow developers to design modular, large-scale, and secure decentralized applications.

The best operations with the new Atlantic version of OpenOcean

Individual and institutional traders can find the best Fantom-based asset trading using the new Atlantic version of OpenOcean. Atlantic optimizes trading by taking into account slippage, transaction cost, price, path, and other factors to provide users with the best final returns.

OpenOcean update implemented on Avalanche, BSC, Polygon, Ethereum

The update will take place in October 2021. It will be rolled out on Avalanche (AVAX / USD), Binance Smart Chain (BNB / USD), Polygon (MATIC / USD) and Fantom, followed by Arbitrum and Ethereum (ETH / USD).

