

Xavi Hernández wants to rearm Barcelona for 2022

With the departure of its highest figure Lionel Messi in August, the FC Barcelona began a stage of restructuring that has gone from changes in the team’s directive until the arrival of Xavi to the Barça bench. Now, it will be the turn of those players who have no place in the squad.

According to reports from the Spanish press, Barcelona is hoping to leave some players with whom they do not have to lighten the salary mass and to be able to register signings in La Liga, something that they have not been able to do due to the high salary of some. That is why we will review the footballers who could come out at any time.

1- Phillipe Coutinho:

The one that became one of the most expensive signings of Barcelona in its history (135 million euros in 2018) has been a headache for the institution. His performance has been laughable and his salary -about 24 million- they have made the board try to take action to get out of the Brazilian. According to rumors, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal would be interested.

2- Sergiño Dest:

With the arrival of Dani alves At zero cost, the role that Dest could have had on his arrival at Barcelona ended. For this reason the Catalans would consider any offer close to 30 million of euros to allow his departure and lighten the wage bill.

3- Samuel Umtiti:

The world champion with France in 2018 He never returned to his level shown before and during the World Cup and the club has been looking for a way out of it for some time. The player’s refusal to leave the club added to the high salary that accrue have prevented the French from leaving the Camp Nou.

4- Riqui Puig:

One of the promises of La Masía It has not been able to have continuity neither with Valverde, nor with Koeman; apparently not with Xavi, that is why in Barcelona they expect to receive offers for the Spanish file, which amounts to 15 million euros.

5. Clément Lenglet:

The ex-Sevilla player does not fit into the starting 11 and even the homegrown players Mingueza and Araujo are above him. It is said that Mourinho would be interested in having the central for Roma and would pay up to 20 million for the French.

Other names like Luuk de jong, with whom Xavi does not count when playing only 8 minutes in the last 9 games, the Brazilian goalkeeper Net, which has offers from Brazil, and Dembélé, for which Barcelona would be thinking of selling to get a few million due to its refusal to renew, would be other names that could come out in the next few days.

The transfer market in La Liga will open on the 3rd and will close on January 31 of the same month.

