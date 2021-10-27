EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Orange is “rethinking the store business model”, Vodafone resolves its ERE today with an impact on its own stores and Telefnica opts to sell other products.

In the same way that banks close branches, telecommunications companies divest themselves of their physical stores. Orange Espaa has begun to close its least profitable points of sale within its network of 800 establishments throughout the country. The person in charge of the commercial area of ​​the company, Diego Martnez, explained yesterday at the press conference on the results from January to September that Orange Spain is “rethinking the store business model”, so much so that they have already closed 40 out of a total of 800 that make up its commercial network, including franchised stores and its own stores, which number 25.

Precisely, today Wednesday the vote of the Vodafone Spain staff, meeting yesterday in assembly, on the conditions of the new ERE, for which the company has proposed the closure of all Vodafone own stores in the country, will be announced. 34 from a total of 600 if those belonging to franchises and distributors are counted. According to the last offer placed on the negotiating table, the affected employees could take advantage of the exit with the agreed compensation or a subrogation to these external companies, without there being guaranteed the continuity of their employment. The shop in question could still be open, but would no longer be owned by the British operator.

A quarter of the customer traffic in Orange Spain stores has disappeared, as the company explained yesterday: it has fallen by 25% in the first nine months of 2021, compared to that period of 2019, before the COVID and its confinements. On the contrary, the online sales channel has notably improved its performance: 30% this year, compared to the records from January to September 2020, when the commercial activity was carried out almost entirely via the internet.

At Telefnica, the main operator in the country, they maintain that they do not foresee any closure of establishments at the moment (they own about 300, out of a total of around one thousand). That s, the Spanish multinational has remodeled its point of sale so that the offer is not simply related to telecommunications and becomes multiservices, from security to health business.

Orange Spain announced yesterday that it entered 3,544 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, 4.9% below the same period of the previous year, due to “an increasingly difficult commercial environment and growth in low cost offers “. Certainly, the margins have narrowed as long as the premium commercial target that hires convergent packages is not reached.

Jean Franois Fallacher, CEO of Orange Spain since last year, underlined in any case that the operator is adding customers: “It is the fifth consecutive quarter with net additions”, revealed about the 20.2 million customers that the company covers in Spain , of which 16.2 million correspond to mobile and 4 million to fixed broadband (in the new 5G mobile category, Orange already has 620,000).

Likewise, Fallacher acknowledged that Orange Espaa will not go “directly” to the bidding for LaLiga’s television rights, an auction that should be resolved at the beginning of December. Doing so, in the opinion of the orange trader, would only make the bid more expensive. In previous years, Orange has followed the same policy, in such a way that it has bought the rights from the winner of the auction, Telefnica.

