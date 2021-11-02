EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

The new subsidiary of the company brings together 26,000 locations in its two major markets. To monetize them, the infrastructures are made available to rival operators

Telecommunications Towers of Orange.EM

Orange’s new telecommunications tower company, Totem, is already operational. In this new company, of the TowerCo type, all the key assets of the passive mobile infrastructure of the French-based operator for all of Europe are brought together.

This segregated society begins its journey in France and Spain, with a vocation to spread throughout the rest of European territories. Currently, Totem’s passive mobile infrastructure portfolio amounts to more than 26,000 sites in these two markets, the main ones in Orange.

Totem France manages 18,500 macro-sites, of which 58% are towers, 30% on rooftops and 12% correspond to other implantations. Totem Espaa manages 7,900 sites, equally distributed between towers and rooftops. “After France and Spain, Totem will study the possibility of integrating other passive mobile infrastructure assets of the Orange Group in Europe. that can create value “, explain from the orange operator, which brings together a hundred employees in Totem France, more than 50 in Totem Espaa and more than 20 in the new Totem Group.

“The creation of this entity allows enhance our passive mobile infrastructure, for which we have exceptional knowledge and experience. Make it available to other operators, allow to optimize its use. Our commitment is to support Totem, both strategically and financially, to make it an undisputed leader in the European market and to retain these strategic assets as part of our long-term industrial vision. By maintaining control of our infrastructure, we are making an essential decision for our future growth, “said Stphane Richard, President and CEO of Orange.

“Totem has become a new player in spatial planning in Europe. Launched first in France and Spain, thanks to its connectivity solutions and the sharing of its assets, Totem will allow creating value for all stakeholders: operators , landlords and agents in the real estate sector, communities, companies … “, said Nicolas Roy, CEO of Totem Group.

Orange will thus maintain control of its telecommunications towers, in full revaluation of those assets due to the deployment of the 5G mobile phone network, although it segregates the business and opens the possibility of monetizing the towers for third parties, in the form of neutral operator how well it has worked for the Spanish company Cellnex.

Vodafone carried out a similar operation with the Vantage Towers launch, a subsidiary made up of more than 68,000 locations in nine European countries: Spain, Germany, Greece, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Ireland and in Italy, thanks to the participation of a third of the shares of Inwit.

Operators are segregating their infrastructure businesses in order to provide them with value and take advantage of the expectations placed on this specific section of the telecommunications sector, which is generally rather stagnant. Some companies have preferred to divest directly from these assets to underpin monetization: thus, Telefnica sold from its subsidiary Telxius the telecommunications tower division that it controlled in Europe (Spain and Germany) and in Latin America (Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina). in a transaction agreed at the beginning of this year for an amount of 7,700 million euros.

