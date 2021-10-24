Editor’s note: Silvina Moschini is a serial entrepreneur specialized in the digital transformation of the world of work. She is the founder and president of TransparentBusiness, a cloud-based platform that allows remote teams to be managed transparently, and the CEO and founder of SheWorks !, a marketplace for hiring professional women with flexible models. The opinions expressed in this comment belong exclusively to the author. See more opinion pieces at CNNE.com/opinion

(CNN Spanish) – On October 29, 1969, in California, a UCLA team sent the first message to a network of four other computers. The network was not called the Internet yet but Arpanet (Advanced Research Projects Agency) and it was a project of the United States Department of Defense. The inventors of the protointernet were the Americans Lawrence Roberts, Robert Kahn, Tim Berners-Lee and Vinton Cerf, and that day they inaugurated a communication system that revolutionized the 20th century and that escalated at a speed much higher than that of the connection of that century. moment.

What they surely did not know then was that their invention, which they originally thought of as a remote communication system capable of resisting nuclear attacks in the middle of the Cold War, was going to sustain the world against the viral attack that catapulted 2020 to the channels of history to forever.

Today’s life is unthinkable without the Internet. And as of covid-19, this is no longer even a metaphor, because now we use it to buy, study, work, do paperwork, communicate, interact and even go to the doctor. The statistics support this claim:

Currently some 4,570 million people use the Internet worldwide, which is equivalent to 60% of the world’s population: In the last twelve months, the total number of connected people reached 346 million, which is equivalent to a growth of 8% year-on-year (approximately 11 new Internet users per second since July 2019). More than 8 out of 10 mobile users declare that the Internet was essential to survive during the pandemic, because it allowed them to sustain their children’s education (76%), keep in touch with family and friends (74%) and even improve their level of education. well-being (43%), according to an Ericsson survey, cited by DataReportal Remote work was consolidated as the axis of the new normal. Since December, Zoom users increased 2.900% and Microsoft Teams reached a record 2.7 billion meeting minutes in a single day during the pandemic, just to name two examples of widely used applications.

Today, more than ever, the Internet connection should be a universal right. Because the digital divide between those who have access to a connection and those who do not have it could deepen certain pre-existing inequalities, such as those between the more and less developed countries or even gender disparity: men are 21% more likely to be connected than women, and this percentage rises to 52% in less developed countries. In essence, the Internet is the great democratizer of opportunities and – in employment matters – it is especially beneficial for women who, thanks to connectivity, can manage their careers from wherever they are and balance their professional and personal life to suit them.

However, it is not enough to have a connection to jump into the new era. An ILO survey says that 50% of the world’s small businesses currently need advice to gain a competitive position and that much of the revival depends on their adaptation to remote operations. That is why training programs for individuals and companies proliferate, offering them the tools they need to sustain their operational autonomy, such as the global support program for SMEs that we recently launched.

On the anniversary of such an important step in the creation of the Internet, let us celebrate one of the great inventions in history, which is neither more nor less than the way and the medium in which the future that precipitated the world is rapidly being defined. pandemic.