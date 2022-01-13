01/13/2022 at 14:05 CET

The Dakar ends today in Jeddah after a last 164-kilometer stage that traditionally turns out to be a formality. It is, except for last minute surprises, everything is defined and Nasser Al-Attiyah to score his fourth Dakar having mastered the race from start to finish. The Qatari has done it with an unexpected solvency and after a last week in which he has had to live with the fears of running so as not to give up time to Loeb and not make mistakes that will cost you the more than deserved triumph.

THE BRITISH SAM SUNDERLAND, for his part, at the controls of a Gas Gas, brand of the KTM group and who uses the same bike as KTM and Husqvarna, he has it everything in your favor to win your second Dakar. He did it in 2017 and will start as a favorite in the last stage, in which his main rival will be the Austrian Matthias walkner. The penultimate stage clarified one of the most even editions and in which KTM demonstrated why it had won 18 times in a row. His strategy was the best, moving different pawns to shake up the race and the result, with the caution that the Dakar deserves and the kilometers of the last stage, has been exceptional.

THE BATTLE of the penultimate stage began to fight days before, but very especially the day before, in which Sunderland and Walkner they lost time in the last kilometers to go further behind. Quintanilla and Barreda decided to penalize during the last link on a speed radar, although no one warned them that it penalized with time but not in the order of departure. They have paid dearly for the mistake. We had already said that tactics would be key, that the head could not be influenced by the heart and in this sense the management of KTM, with Jordi Viladoms to the front and that this time he had the help of Marc Coma, it has been crucial.