After the mess that Christopher Nolan has caused to move from studio, the director is already focused on the production of his new film, the biopic of the father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer. Film that already has a title, release date and protagonist.

According to Variety, Cillian Murphy will be in charge of bringing the American physicist to life in ‘Oppenheimer’, Nolan’s 12th feature film, which will hit theaters around the world on July 1, 2023. It will be the sixth collaboration between the filmmaker and the ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor after the trilogy of ‘Batman’, ‘The Origin’ and ‘Dunkirk’.

Murphy is one of the actors who works with Nolan recurrently, along with Tom Hardy, Michael Caine and Christian Bale. He’s the only name we know of the cast, but there are already repeat offenders from Nolan’s career on the team: cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, editor Jennifer Lame and composer Ludwig Göransson.

‘Oppenheimer’ is based on the Pulitzer-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It tells the story of the American physicist who led the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project; later he regretted his creation, advocating for international control of nuclear power and positioning himself against the creation of the hydrogen bomb.

The film will have a budget of 100 million dollars, extraordinarily high for a biopic, but nothing unusual in the journey of Christopher Nolan. The Briton will again shoot with IMAX cameras, and intends to start filming in early 2022.

Nolan’s demands

“Oppenheimer” will be Nolan’s first film not produced by Warner Bros. since “Insomnia.” The director harshly criticized the studio for releasing all of its 2021 movies at once in theaters and HBO Max. (This is not the case with ‘Tenet’, which was first seen exclusively in theaters in 2020).

Universal Pictures has taken over the sought-after director, who combines prestige and success at the box office, but it was not exactly free. In order for Nolan to go with them, they had to accept all their conditions: He asked for a 100 million budget, another 100 for promotion, creative control, 20% of the collection since the premiere And not since the movie starts to pay off, in addition to an exclusive 100-day theatrical release window. This condition was the one that expelled Apple from the negotiations, while other studios such as Warner Bros., Paramount and Sony fell away until Universal won the race.

Finally, Nolan demanded that Universal not release another title in a period of three weeks before and after the release of his film.

