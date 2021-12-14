Oppo has just announced at Oppo Inno Day in 2021 its new assisted reality glasses project with which it takes the baton from Google Glass to continue innovating in the segment of augmented reality and data projection.

Oppo annually celebrates the Inno Days, a few days in which the Asian brand presents its most innovative technological projects for the coming years.

Among those presented this year stands out Air Glass, an assisted reality monocle that projects data before the user’s eyes without interfering with their vision of the environment.

The device, which moves away from the full-frame concept of Google Glass, has been conceived as an independent element with a light and futuristic design that is added to the frame of a pair of glasses by projecting data and content onto a lens located in the front.

The device is inspired by the forms of nature, acquiring a very light design of just 30 grams positioning itself as one of the lightest devices in the segment.

The main body where all the electronics of the device is housed is made with CNC and has the shape of a pen, with soft curves and a discreet profile, which houses all the electronics of the device and a touch pad for user control.

However, it is not the only way to interact with the Air Glass as it is also recognizes voice commands and hand and head movements when paired with an Oppo Watch 2 or a smartphone with ColorOS 11 or earlier.

Air Glass is governed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, a processor that we have already been able to test with very satisfactory results in smart watches.

The Air Glass lens has an oval shape inspired by the wing of a cicada and is powered by data projected from a Spark microprojector developed by Oppo utilizing micro LED technology, five high-transparency glass lenses, and all in the industry’s most compact size at just 0.5cc.

With this technology it is possible that the projected data have greater definition in the texts and indications, and are represented in a more vivid way to offer a good visual experience in all environments of ambient light.

The projector allows to represent the information in two display modes: 16-level grayscale or 256-level grayscale with a medium brightness of up to 1,400 nits.

The surface of the monocle is made up of two layers of sapphire crystal which guarantees greater transparency to obtain a perfect view of the environment, and an extra resistance and protection.

Oppo has designed this device so that it can be used by a broad user profile, including those users with visual pathologies such as myopia or hyperopia and require corrective glasses. For this, it has created two additional frames with silver and black finishes on which the Air Glass can be easily mounted.

Oppo has already developed several practical applications and actively collaborates with other companies to develop others. Among the most outstanding we find functions such as the teleprompter, which allows a text to be displayed on the lens to help the user in conferences and exhibitions.

They also highlight the uses in real-time translation showing the texts on the lens or the navigation showing the information of speed, distance or directions before the user’s eyes.

Other uses can be found in the representation of climate data, relating to health or physical exercise while playing a sport or show calendar information.

Oppo Air Glass is an innovative project with a long way to go but still will be available in the first quarter of 2022Although it will initially be limited to the China market and will be available in black and white finishes with two custom frame accessories.