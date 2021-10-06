It is true that it is still surprising that the Asian company decides on a product of this type, since for some time both AR and Virtual Reality have not advanced significantly, but it does make it clear that you want to create a complete ecosystem by the firm. The fact is that the advertised device is small dimensions and quite closed in what has to do with the area that covers the eyes. In addition, the fastening element that is placed on the forehead is curious and yes that the strap that fits on the head aims to be quite comfortable and, in addition, they have been indicated that they are lighter than Microsoft’s Hololens.

Interior of the new Oppo AR

Regarding the technical section, the Oppo AR include two fisheye cameras in the front area and, in addition, a HD quality camera, with the aim of creating the images that are seen. With these elements, the use of optical transmission technology is achieved that is capable of displaying high-quality three-dimensional images and, as far as sound is concerned, the one offered is enveloping.

The functions offered by this device include different interaction options, including voice recognition and even hand gestures – thanks to the integrated camera. OPPO has communicated that, at its launch, which stands at the first quarter of 2020, the included software will be complete, since it will even have several games and extensive services upon its arrival on the market.

Other important announcements that OPPO has made

At the same event in which the company’s Augmented Reality glasses were announced, the firm’s founder (Chen Mingyong Mingyong) has confirmed that they will be various products that the company will launch beyond smartphones, and most of them will integrate Artificial Intelligence.

Thus, for example, in a short time the manager has confirmed that new OPPO smart watches and even robots will be seen. For this, the investment to be made will be fifty billion yuan with the idea that in 2020 the first fruits will be seen, with devices such as smartwatch and headphones as a spearhead to generate a broad and complete ecosystem for users. Therefore, we must expect great things from this manufacturer that wants to make things very difficult for, for example, Xiaomi.