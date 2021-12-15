With the arrival of the Find N, Oppo faces Samsung in the folding mobile segment where the South Korean giant was the only option for sale.

We cannot say that the arrival of the new oppo flip screen phone it was a surprise. Pete Lau himself announced its launch a few days ago and within a few hours some details of its design were leaking.

However, it was not until the second day of the Oppo Inno Days—Which has already left us some interesting innovations for the future — when the company has made official the details of the Oppo Find N, Oppo’s folding mobile.

The mobile arrives equipped with the features expected from a high-end range both in the hardware section and in terms of photography, to which is added a couple of screens in which Oppo engineers have not skimped on innovation.

The Flexion hinge is the key to development for the Find N

Oppo is not a newcomer to folding screen technology. In fact, a few months ago we were presented with the Oppo X—We made a contact—, a fairly advanced prototype of a mobile with a roll-up screen that slid over the palm of the hand, expanding and shrinking the screen to change its format.

On this occasion, what the Oppo Find N proposes is a mobile that externally sports a 5.4 inch 18: 9 screen and a fairly conventional design, but unfolding like a book reveals a second flexible screen of 7.1 inches with 8.4: 9 aspect ratio.

The hinge is, without a doubt, the key piece of this type of folding mobile due to the complexity involved in getting something that is eminently rigid and flat like the glass of a screen, bends efficiently without leaving folds and, of course, without damaging the screen.

As indicated in the product presentation, it took four years of development and six generations of prototypes to obtain the results offered by the design in the shape of a drop of water. Flexion hinge of Oppo Find N.

The Flexion hinge consists of up to 136 elements with sizes up to 0.01 mm, and its folding system in the shape of a drop of water that widens the folding angle of the screen reducing the pressure on it, which translates into a reduction of up to 80% in perception of that fold.

Serene, the internal screen that is flexible and resistant at the same time

In addition, it provides an additional cushioning system that supports the screen while it is folded, preventing it from being damaged and marked, as well as reducing the space between both sides of the mobile when it is folded.

Making the internal screen flexible and resistant at the same time seems like an oxymoron, but it has been possible thanks to the 12 layers that make up the Serene lampshade and to Flexion UTG coating (Ultra-Thin Glass) only 0.03mm. According to the brand, the screen has supported more than 200,000 folds, obtaining the TUV certification that accredits it.

The screens of the Find N are at the height of any high-end mobile, offering a homogeneous experience both on the exterior and interior screens with a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, a dynamic refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz.

The Flexion hinge allows to stay in any position between 50 and 120 degrees, opening a whole range of possibilities of use, which is combined with specifically optimized software to improve the experience of using these screens.

The development of the Oppo Find N has not only focused on its hinge, the interface has also evolved to respond to the specific needs of this model by integrating new gestures and ways of organizing the space with several windows open on the screen.

Applications such as Music, Camera or Notes change the design of their interface to adapt to the position and take better advantage of this feature of the Find N. For example, use the mobile as if it were a mini-laptop with a keyboard on one half of the screen and see the text on the other. In this way, the transition from the external to the internal screen is carried out in a more fluid and natural way.

Hardware and cameras, the Find N is still a high-end

With all the innovation that entails an almost clockwork piece such as the Flexion hinge, we almost forget that, first of all, we are facing a high-end mobile with all its letters.

Under the hood we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor accompanied with up 12 GB RAM Y 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Autonomy is the responsibility of a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charge.

Given the questions from ComputerHoy.com about the reason for this charging power and not the 65W offered by the rest of the phones in the Find range, Oppo tells us that it is because a higher charging power would require a higher battery density and it would take up more space. With this power the load and the design are balanced.

It is also compatible with 15W AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Includes a fingerprint sensor on the side and a stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

In the photographic section, the Oppo Find N takes the camera configuration of the Oppo Find X3 Neo -which we analyze here-, equipping a Sony IMX 766 50 Mpx main sensor, a lens 16MP ultra-wide angle and a 13MP telephoto lens. By having two screens, it also opts for integrating two cameras for selfies.

Availability, finishes and prices of the Oppo Find N

Oppo’s folding mobile will be available in three different colors, black, white and purple. The black finish incorporates a new variant that offers a very subtle gloss effect.

The Oppo Find N will be available in China as of December 23, 2021. But its arrival on the European market or the dates on which it will occur has not been confirmed.

The brand has not officially commented on the price either. so we hope that in the next few days it will make it official, although common sense leads us to think that, taking into account the price of the Find X3 Pro, the Find N will be above 1,500 euros.