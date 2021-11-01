11/01/2021 at 11:14 CET

Seville v Lille

Tuesday, 21:00

At home and against Lille. This must be the perfect opportunity for Sevilla to achieve their first victory in this edition of the Champions League. So far it has added three draws in a group that stands out for maximum equality and in which, right now, anyone can qualify for the eighth.

Julen Lopetegui’s men have enjoyed themselves this weekend, defeating Osasuna, one of the best teams away from home, and recovering for the cause to Lucas Ocampos, who had not scored since April. A clean sheet also for the Sevillians and everything ready to face the French champion come down.

And it is that Lille is suffering the champion’s hangover and having a very bad time in the French league, where they have not won any of the last three games. In fact, they march twelfths, just six points above the decline. They are just as close to the Champions League as they are to go down to second, that is the current level of Lille.

In this context and considering the first leg, the French will come out to defend themselves with all they can in Seville, aware that a draw is not bad at all and leaves them alive. We can expect a game with few goals and in which, if it is decided for one, it will be for the home team.

