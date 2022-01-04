The Oral-B iO10 is the new high-end toothbrush from the American company, which becomes even smarter thanks to its bluetooth connection, brushing record and pressure advice.

Oral-B’s iO10 has become the smartest and most stylish of all smart toothbrushes on the market.

Oral-B’s new flagship iO10 with iOSense, since there have been more models of the IO range but none so advanced, is what the company calls the ultimate oral health coach, since it improves on everything to the previous iO9, which already had a lot of technology but was not easy to take advantage of.

The iO10, for its part, duplicates that information in its new more robust charging base, with a digital countdown timer, pressure warnings and even a ring of lights that corresponds to the six areas of our mouth.

This means that you don’t have to open the phone every time you brush to check that all of your teeth receive the same attention. But it also means that you will have to have the charger plugged in in the bathroom at all times, which can be a problem for some users.

There is no price for the iO10, just an invitation to join the waiting list for when the product is on sale. So we can be sure that it will not be a cheap toothbrush, since the previous models are around 300 euros without offer.

At the same time, the company has launched the iO4 and iO5, which are scaled-down versions of the iO model for various budget-conscious buyers.

Both come with the smart pressure sensor and the same swivel head higher-end than the flagship.

But the iO4 only has four brushing modes and has no digital display, while the iO5 has a fifth mode and the advantage of built-in artificial intelligence and access to live training through the application.

If you want to buy an electric toothbrush in 2020, we have prepared this guide with information about the different models so that you can choose the most suitable one.

These models will have a price of less than 100 euros according to the company and will be available in all markets sometime in 2022.

For those who are looking for a quality electric toothbrush, know that Oral-B has on offer one of its best-selling brushes for only 30 euros. It is very worthwhile, even to give as a gift at the Three Wise Men.