12/16/2021 at 1:29 PM CET

Orange Spain has announced that it will open negotiations with Dazn for the broadcast of football next season after this platform of the British group Perform Group has been awarded, together with Telefónica, the audiovisual rights of La Liga Santander until 2027.

Besides with Dazn, the operator also plans to negotiate with Telefónica on this same matter, said this Thursday the CEO of Orange Spain, Jean-François Fallacher, after being asked at a press conference about the possibility that he can dispense with the Spanish telecom, with which he currently has an agreement for the broadcast of this sport.

In these last three seasons, Telefónica has been the only operator in Spain that has had the audiovisual rights to football, while from the next one, that of 22/23, Dazn will also offer this sport.

“From Orange we take note -of the auction result-, and we will start negotiations with both companies“said Fallacher, who has made it clear that football continues to be a very important component of Orange Spain’s television offer.

With regard to Telefónica, Fallacher recalled that there is regulation by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC).

The CEO of Orange Spain has approached the CNMC, Telefónica and LaLiga in the past to ask to change the formula to compute the payment of football rights, since It is established according to the number of pay TV customers and not for those who sign up for the football service specifically.

Fallacher has repeatedly reiterated that soccer in Spain is expensive and has asked for the price to be lowered.

The regulation of the CNMC comes as a consequence of the acquisition by Telefónica in the past of Canal + España.

IT WILL BE DECIDED FOR THE 2022/2023 SEASON

At the same time, Orange Spain will begin to talk with Dazn about this same matter, in order to decide “what will be done” in the coming months, said the CEO of Orange Spain, who has made it clear that they are already talking about the 2022/2023 season, in no case of the current.

LaLiga announced this week that it had awarded 4,950 million euros to Telefónica and Dazn the audiovisual rights of LaLiga Santander for the residential market in Spain and Andorra for the seasons 2022/2023 to 2026/2027.

Telefónica will broadcast five games a day plus three full days, while Dazn will broadcast another five games a day.