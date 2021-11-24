Updated on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 – 20:46

The appeals court in charge of the case has overturned a judgment of a lower court that had acquitted the businessman

The president and CEO of the telecommunications company Orange, Stphane richard, has been sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of 50,000 euros for his participation in the multimillion dollar scandal of the ‘Tapie case’, for which the then French Finance Minister and now President of the European Central Bank (ECB) was also condemned, Christine Lagarde.

According to the verdict, released to the French press and reported in the newspaper ‘Le Monde’, the appeals court in charge of the case has annulled a judgment of a lower court that had acquitted the businessman. The sentence of one year in prison has been handed down, so the manager will not step on jail.

In a statement also released to the French media, the CEO of Orange has argued that the accusations of complicity in the misappropriation of public money “are unfounded and not based on any evidence”. In addition, he has advanced to appeal this new verdict.

Stphane Richard’s term as Orange’s chief executive expires in mid-2022. Although the executive did not plan to run for re-election, he has left it to the board of directors to decide whether to remain in office until his term of office is exhausted. The French State is the main shareholder of the teleco, with a 22.95% stake among the shares held by the State Participation Agency (equivalent to the Spanish SEPI) and BpiFrance (equivalent to the ICO), which accumulate 13.39% and 9.56%, respectively.

This Wednesday’s conviction refers to Richard’s participation in the so-called ‘Tapie case’. The case dates back to 1993, when businessman Bernard Tapie sold Adidas to the semi-public bank Crdit Lyonnais to be incorporated as a minister to the Executive led then by Franois Mitterrand.

In 2008, the former minister Lagarde promoted an arbitration court that paid a compensation of 404 million euros to the businessman. Later, Lagarde, already in her position as managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was convicted of negligence for her actions in this case and Tapie was ordered to return the funds.

