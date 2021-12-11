Do youBroccoli or Orange? When Sawtamina C we speak many imagine that among all food, the orange is the queen for the protection of the flu and other diseases of the respiratory tract; However, in this text we will tell you if the general belief is true or false.

According to experts, the Vitamin C abounds more in the pepper and broccoli; However, the belief common is that oranges they have less vitamins than vegetables mentioned. It should be noted that no because the pepper have more vitamin, orange and kiwi do not have this supplement.

But is it true that VITAMIN helps you not get sick? Here we tell you the truth, according to the medium The Spanish, vitamin C is a very healthy micronutrient with an antioxidant effect on the organism; however, it does not help keep you from getting sick.

The nutrient is also very important for digestion and just so you can absorb a increased amount of iron and allows to correctly synthesize the collagen. It should be noted that a lack of vitamin C can cause swelling of the gums and in the most extreme cases even cause death.

EYE, if you already present symptom Go to your closest doctor and supplement with the home remedies that we present in this note. Remember that it is very easy to confuse the signs of a common flu, catarrh, even coughing with it SARS-CoV-2 virus, That is why it is very important that you do not self-medicate and You go to the doctor.

You should know that garlic is a natural antibiotic that strengthens the immune system against viruses, especially those that attack your respiratory tract such as flu or colds. If eating a clove of garlic is too strong for you, don’t worry! you can boil for 10 minutes a liter of water, with a clove of garlic.

After boiling you will let it rest and then the you must strain. Two cups a day will help you calm coughs, decongest and clear bronchi.

According to a study by Archives of Family Medicine, ginger has expectorant, antitussive, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties that will help fight colds, flu and coughs with phlegm.

Can. prepare you a tea of ginger, honey and a dash of lemon. Bring the water to a boil along with the clean and peeled ginger, let it rest, add the lemon and honey. Try to drink it hot, it will serve you a lot and will decongest

