Key facts:

Donations can be made from the page of the ALS Association of the United States.

The event will run from January 1 to 10, according to the organizers.

One of the fundamental characteristics of Bitcoin (BTC) is its ability to unite the masses and serve a good purpose. The family of the famous first cryptocurrency enthusiast, Hal Finney, is organizing a contest for runners with which he will award the participants and use the funds collected to fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) disease.

Hal Finney, who passed away in August 2014 from this disease, was one of the first on the mailing list sent by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, entitled “I have been working on a new electronic cash system.”

Finney decided to help launch the network and became one of the first people to run the Bitcoin software..

Inspired by his affiliation with the first cryptocurrency, Finney’s relatives organized the Running Bitcoin Challenge, which will take place from January 1 to 10. Here, the runners will collect money depending on the amount traveled.

According to information collected by Bitcoin Magazine, the Running Bitcoin Challenge relies, in addition to Finney’s family, on the renowned cryptograffiti artist. Everyone wants to raise awareness about ALS and raise money to fight autoimmune disease.

In detail, the funds that are collected will be donated to the Golden West Chapter, of the ALS Association of the United States, in charge of providing support to those who suffer from this disease in the counties of California and Hawaii. In addition, it seeks to increase the amount of funds dedicated to the investigation of this disease.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a disease of the nervous system that weakens muscles and affects physical functions. Here, nerve cells are degraded, reducing the functionality of the muscles. Up to now, There is no known cause or cure for this condition, which in the United States impacts the lives of at least 10,000 people.

Awards for participating

Among the prizes that will be awarded for participating in the race, there are stickers or stickers related to Finney, in addition to other items that seek to honor the memory of the first adopter of BTC. For example, participants who raise USD 100, they’re getting a sticker from Hal’s most famous tweet, when it communicated that it was running the BTC client.

Those who raise USD 300 will win various stickers, including one that shows a never before seen photograph of Hal Finney. This is limited to 100 copies only.

The bitcoiners who want to run more, will get more gifts. That is, those who raise $ 300 and run a total of 13.1 miles between January 1 and 10, will receive three stickers and a limited edition neck gaiter. The challenge will be available through the Strava app, where runners will be able to register and record their miles traveled.

The stickers that will be given as a prize to the bitcoiners who participate in the race / Source: Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin at the forefront when it comes to helping

What Hal Finney’s relatives organize is reminiscent of other initiatives that have originated from the intention to help and where Bitcoin is present.

We recently published in CriptoNoticias the collection organized by the NGO Bitcoin Chile, with which they intended to assist affected families and victims of a voracious fire that affected a town in the south of the Latin American country.

Along the same lines and with the intention of promoting mass adoption among less favored societies, the centralized exchange Kraken announced a donation of $ 150,000 in BTC to an African-American group of investors and enthusiasts, fact also registered by this means.

And in what was a clear demonstration of unity in the bitcoiner community, it made headlines more than a year ago when a young Colombian was supported in his goal of having, for the first time, 1 bitcoin, thanks to the collaboration of various users around the world.

To donate in favor of the Hal Finney family initiative, you can go to the website of the ALS Association of the United States and scan the QR code, that will allow payment through the Cash App platform.