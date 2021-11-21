The origin of COVID-19 still has many unknowns, because this time, new information came to light about the first case identified in Wuhan.

World Health Organization (who) had presented data on the first case, but now a scientist claims that the case presented by the organization occurred days after the actual first case, as published in the journal Science.

It was known that the patient zero had been a man that he had never been to the Wuhan Animal Market, so actually the first case corresponds to a saleswoman who worked in the market, according to the virologist Michael Worobey.

According to the expert, the data and analysis of the first cases of coronavirus in the city tip the balance that the origin of the virus is animal.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a group of experts have debated the origin of the virus, in the absence of definitive evidence. Worobey even belongs to the team of experts who suggested in the journal Science that the origin could be due to a laboratory leak in Wuhan.

Now, the expert points out that his research “provides strong evidence in favor of the origin of the pandemic from a live animal” from this market.

One of the criticisms of this theory, he added, was based on the following argument: since the health authorities alerted about cases of a suspicious disease linked to the market as of December 30, 2019, a bias was introduced that led to the identification of more cases in that place than in others, focusing attention on it.

Likewise, Worobey analyzed the cases reported by two hospitals before the alert was given, which are also largely related to the market, while others are geographically concentrated around it.

“In this city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are related to a place the size of a football field,” said Worobey, interviewed by the New York Times.

The WHO report claimed that the first case was ill on December 8, although in reality it was not until December 16, according to the researcher. While the first case of the saleswoman made the December 11.

