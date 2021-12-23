If you don’t know what to write to congratulate your contacts on the holidays, this is the site you were looking for. Here we give you some of the best options when it comes to writing to family and friends in order to look great before Christmas commitments on WhatsApp.

Since WhatsApp appeared, the obligatory thing has become to congratulate Christmas Eve and Christmas for said application. To friends, girlfriend, family and even your co-workers.

The problem is that we are not always inspired, being very difficult not to fall into repetition and empty messages that sing from a distance that are copied and pasted.

And, yes, a year has passed since your last Christmas greeting, but if you forward the same message to her, your aunt may find out and get mad because that, dear reader and dear reader, is fatal to the family.

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia, near Marbella has the most expensive Christmas tree in the world. It is valued at $ 15 million for its luxury jewelry decoration.

In this 2021 you cannot miss the phrases to congratulate Christmas in times of COVID, that despite the fact that it came out in 2020 the thing continues and it looks like in 2022 we will have the virus still around. So don’t panic if many of them are related to the pandemic.

Phrases to congratulate Christmas Eve and Christmas by WhatsApp

Short phrases to congratulate Christmas Eve and Christmas

This Christmas I wish you and your loved ones health, the gift that really matters. Merry Christmas! Do not panic, here is my vaccination certificate, you can safely read the message .. I hope something happens to you that you wish this Christmas so that 2021 has been worth it. Christmas is every day, celebrate life and love yours. Merry Christmas!

It’s almost here on December 25th. As you put the final touches on your Christmas tree, we bring you a selection of some of the biggest myths that circulate around the Christmas season around this time.

The only gift I ask of life is to get to 2023 now to see if there is no pandemic then. Having you around is the best of Christmas decorations. What you ask is impossible? No, because the magic of Christmas can with everything!

Messages to congratulate Christmas Eve and Christmas to everyone

I wish that this Christmas you find health, love, happiness, money, peace and everything that you propose. What you cannot find, you ask Google, which does not fail. At Christmas, friends are like the Civil Guard radars: even if you don’t see them sometimes, they are always there. Happy Holidays! On these dates I bring you two free words that will help you open many doors: Pull and Push.

The DGT has shared a series of tips that help drivers learn to drive with greater caution and avoid the most common accidents.

Let’s save this Christmas: I congratulate you and you take care of sending my best wishes to the rest. Happy Holidays! We are all waiting for 2022, but if you give us 2023 we will be grateful for the bug so that it will never go away. Merry Christmas, and please, that this season is not an excuse to start being good to others, but that we are so all year long. My favorite part of these holidays is blaming Christmas for all the overweight I have accumulated during the pandemic, I hope it continues for many more years. Merry Christmas!

Phrases to congratulate Christmas Eve and Christmas to those closest to you

They say that the best thing at the end of the year is to close your eyes and forget what bad happened to you during the 12 months, so my advice is to close your eyes and directly forget about 2021. Merry Christmas! I wish you a very restful Christmas, that surely so many photos on Instagram and so many posturing have left you exhausted. Merry Christmas! On these dates the ideal is to send something funny, tender, sexy and very sweet. But WhatsApp told me that I did not fit in a single message. Merry Christmas! This Christmas the gifts are going to be delayed a bit because Santa Claus is being asked for the COVID certificate in each country he goes to and the mobile phone already has no coverage. As the police are looking for a beautiful and sexy person I am happy to tell you that you are safe. Merry Christmas!

Christmas is celebrated in many countries of the world, but there are Christmas traditions that only occur in specific areas. These are the most curious and unusual.

Thanks to the coronavirus, you can celebrate Christmas as you have always wanted: on the sofa in your pajamas. Cheer up, there are only two weeks left! Oh yeah, because the best thing about Christmas is that you know when it ends. Happy Holidays! I wish you were like Santa Claus and only came to see us once a year. Merry Christmas! Dear Santa Claus: I only ask that next year my family continue to be so wonderful and my friends so nice. Yes, I know it doesn’t work, so bring me the PlayStation 5.

And with this we end the congratulations. Choose well and remember that the key is not to repeat from one year to the next. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!