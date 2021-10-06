10/05/2021

In an early match on matchday six due to the celebration at the Palau de la Assemblage of FC Barcelona, The Barça team has beaten Casademont Zaragoza with authority 76-63 and leads the Endesa League alone with five victories ahead of the also undefeated Real Madrid (four).

FC BARCELONA,. 76

(25 + 11 + 18 + 22): Nick Calathes (5), Cory Higgins (6), Nigel Hayes (11), Nikola Mirotic (6), Pierre Oriola (10) -starting five-, Rolands Smits (7), Sertaç Sanli (7), Rokas Jokubaitis (6), Kyle Kuric (3), ‘Nico’ Laprovittola (11), Sergi Martínez (3) and Michael Caicedo (1).

CASDEMONT ZARAGOZA, 63

(16 + 15 + 13 + 19): Kenan Sipahi, Matt Mobley (4), Hans Vanwijn (2), Stan Okoye (14), Ramon Vilà (7) -starting five-, Rodrigo San Miguel (4), Dino Radoncic (10), Adam Waczinsky (3), Triggvi Hlinason (4), Aleix Font, Jamel McLean (12) and Javi García (3).

Emilio Pérez Pizarro, Javier Torres and Cristóbal Sánchez.

Advance match corresponding to the sixth day of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 2,284 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

After making his Euroleague debut on the right foot against ALBA Berlin (96-64) and less than 48 hours after visiting Bayern Munich on matchday two, Sarunas Jasikevicius booked Brandon Davies following a policy of rotations by virtue of which Cory Higgins did not play on Sunday at the Surne Bilbao Basket court (68-84).

The crash was marked by the announcement that he had just made Pau Gasol at the Gran Teatre Liceo when he announced his retirement from basketball after more than two decades of success as a professional, which definitely dilutes the chances of him returning to Jasikevicius after playing the last third of last year with Barça.

In fact, the game stopped at minute 16 with the approval of the ACB for the Palau to applaud and chant the name of the myth of Sant Boi.

In a great start for Ramon Vila on his return to the Palau after his American stage, FC Barcelona took its first important advantage in the equator of the first quarter (12-6) after a good basket by Pierre Oriola and a 2 + 1 that a Nikola Mirotic did not complete from the free kick, who was not as fine as in recent games.

Sertaç Sanli offered very good minutes

Barça played comfortable in transition with a good direction from Nick Calathes and responded to the visitor reaction (14-11 after a triple by Stan Okoye) with nine points in a row by Rolands Smits, Sertaç Sanli and Kyle Kuric from beyond 6.75 meters to close the first quarter with 25-16.

The good irruption of Nicolás Laprovittola with another triple and a 2 + 1 of a very plugged-in Pierre Oriola (he is embroidering it at the dawn of the new season) They gave wings to a local team that defended perfectly and took 10 rental points (33-23 at 6:48 of the halftime). Too bad about the ankle problem of a Sanli who had 7 points, 5 rebounds and +13, although later he was able to return to the track.

However, he fell back into the error of relaxation, the one that gives Saras so many headaches and that cost a Super Cup that seemed in the bag. With a notable Jamel McLean, Casademont Zaragoza was only two points away (33-31) and he could go ahead if Javi García had achieved his second triple in a row, but he did not succeed and at halftime he reached 36-31 after a ‘triplazo’ from a Calathes that shoots better than many believe.

Pierre Oriola has made a great start to the season

That tonic of comings and goings was maintained in the resumption, with a Barça that stretched the ‘gum’ after a good action by Hayes (44-36) and I watched McLean lead a new visitor reaction with four points in a row (44-40).

Nevertheless, an excellent Oriola scored by two and rebounded in attack so that Hayes reassured the Palau of three (49-40) for a Barca team that closed the third quarter with a clear advantage (54-44), although he could not sleep if he did not want problems.

Barça liked each other in the last quarter and, with two triples followed by an inspired Laprovittola, achieved his maximum advantage of the night (71-51 at 4:10 from the end). The promising youth squad Michael Caicedo (18 years old) even had minutes, who collaborated with a free kick to a victory that ended up coming 76-63. And on Thursday, to Munich to continue the streak.