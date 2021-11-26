11/26/2021

On at 23:03 CET

Barça has overcome the plague of casualties that devastates the squad to go over bottom Zalgiris (96-73) to maintain the lead in a duel in which young Michael Caicedo, Rafa Villar and James Nnaji had minutes. Although the best by far was Pierre Oriola.

PUB

ZAL

BARÇA, 96

(24 + 28 + 23 + 21): Nicolás Laprovittola (5), Kyle Kuric (10), Nigel Hayes (12), Nikola Mirotic (11), Sertaç Sanli (9) -starting five-, Pierre Oriola (13), Sergi Martínez (8), Rokas Jokubaitis (15), Rolands Smits (7), Michael Caicedo (3), Rafa Villar (3) and James Nnaji.

ZALGIRIS KAUNAS, 73

(17 + 21 + 20 + 15): Mantas Kalnietis (9), Janis Strelnieks (6), Zoran Dragic (9), Tyler Canavaugh (9), Marek Blazevic (10) -starting five-, Lukas Lekavicius (6), Josh Nebo (2), Arturas Milaknis, Edgaras Ulanovas (5), Tai Webster (13), Regimantas Miniotas and Karolis Lukosiunas (4).

REFEREES

Matej Boltauzer (Slovenia), Fernando Rocha (Portugal) and Luka Kardum (Croatia). Without eliminated for fouls.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 12th round of the men’s basketball Euroleague played before 4,808 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

After the bulky victory of Real Madrid on Thursday on the track of a Bitci Baskonia adrift (60-88), the Barça team needed to win by more than nine points to catch up with the whites in the first place and surpass them in the general ‘basket average’ (109 to 100 at the beginning of the clash).

Against an opponent who came as bottom despite having added their only two victories in the last two days, the victory is especially important for the current runner-up cash problems because of the injuries.

Jokubaitis led his team very well

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

And it is that the known casualties of Àlex Abrines and Cory Higgins is joined by a Nick Calathes who will be six weeks KO as a consequence of a proximal fibula fracture of his left leg.

And for more ‘inri’, Brandon Davies also missed the game when he was with Uganda disputing the African ‘windows’ of qualification for the 2023 World Cup. It was therefore a match for the less common and that is what the Catalans Pierre Oriola and Sergi Martinez with a simply masterful first part.

Zalgiris put up resistance in the first half of the opening quarter with the points of a Kalnietis who had just made his first ‘double figures’ in the Euroleague (11-15, min. 4:46), but from there a triple by Kuric and the irruption of Oriola turned the score around for a Barça very well managed by Jokubaitis (six assists at halftime) who were already winning 24-17 after ten minutes.

Mirotic completed another good encounter

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The second quarter was an offensive show of the locals, who also alternated the defenses with order and success despite the fact that New Zealander Tai Webster found a way to score three baskets in a row.

With 2/2 in triples, the youth squad Sergi Martinez went to rest with eight points without failure and Oriola closed the first half with 10 points, five rebounds, +17 and a single miss. Both catapulted Barça to their maximum income (47-20 at 2:48 intermission), although the intensity of Zoran Dragic reduced the visiting disadvantage to 52-38.

The third quarter was a succession of baskets on both hoops with an excellent Sanli from Barça (nine points and +8 already), who with six consecutive points including two spectacular dunks again stretched the score (66-51, min. 24:30).

Rolands Smits always leaves the skin

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The Zalgiris did not give up to continue in the game and he attacked twice with no luck to lower the double-digit deficit until a triple by Rolands Smits after excellent ball circulation reassured the spirits (72-56, min. 27:51).

And Barça liked each other in the last quarter and, after two triples from an unleashed Oriola and a Jokubaitis that is a pleasure to see play, they left by 26 points (88-62 at 5:35 left). The youngsters finished the game on the court youth players Rafa Villar, Michael Caicedo (a triple per head), James Nnaji and Sergi Martínez in a match that ended 96-73.