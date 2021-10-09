The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Orlando arcia, I take a turn in game 1 of the Division Series against the Brewers of Milwaukee, having in his hands the opportunity to take revenge in the Playoffs of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

They say that life and baseball take many turns, which is very true and the Venezuelan Oswaldo Arcia lived it this Friday after returning to the city of Milwaukee but to face the Brewers with the Braves uniform, being something surely emotional because it was where began his career in the Major Leagues. However, he had the opportunity to take revenge on this team in the present Palayoffs, this after the treatment they gave him at the beginning of this year 2021.

The Venezuelan Arcia in this game, one of the National League Divisional Series, was the last out of it, taking a turn at bat with a man in the corners and the game 2-1, being able with a single swing to put the Braves into play , but no, Josh Hader dominated it with ground and ended up taking it out at first base to make the Brewers win in this game.

What happened between Brewers and Arcia?

In April, at the dawn of this Major League season, the Brewers very surprisingly changed the Braves to Orlando Arcia, a movement that caused controversy and that undoubtedly, for many, was a mistreatment for this player who for years was fundamental in this organization.

So without a doubt today, it would have been a kind of lesson if the Venezuelan punished his team with the Braves, which gave him a lot and consolidated him as an everyday player in the MLB, but, the stories end, even the most beautiful.

Orlando Arcia does not have the most regularity with the Braves in the MLB, but seeing him as an emerging player is important, even more so in these Playoffs, knowing that the player from Anaco has done well during this time.

You’ll see it surprisingly, but Orlando Arcia is tied with Prince Fielder for the most postseason home runs in Brewers history, with four, funny no.

Numbers in 2021

“El Niño” has played only 36 games this year, where he has 16 hits, two homers, 14 RBIs, nine runs scored and an average of .198, with an OBP of .258, .309 of SLG and an OPS of .567.