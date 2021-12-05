Many are the hitters who have had great results so far in the 2021-2022 season of the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific but without a doubt the players of the Mayos de Novojoa Tirso Órnelas and Kyle Martin together with the Cuban member of the Charros from Jalisco Félix Pérez They have if the most outstanding so far, but which of them is leaving better results?

Tirso Órnelas achieves the expected takeoff

Much was expected of the promising player of the San Diego Padres This season, although to be true there were still some doubts among the fans due to his low offense in the last two seasons on Aztec soil.

But the 21-year-old has taken it upon himself to show that he is one of the greatest Mexican prospects and during the current season he has become an executioner for all pitchers in the tournament.

Órnelas is leading several offensive departments, average (.376), hits (65), doubles (14), becoming the true leader of the champions of the first round of the Arco League, not only for their leadership but also for their great plays On the defensive.

An American continues to talk about

So far a dream debut is having the North American with the Mayos of Navojoa and it is showing that the management of his team did not make a bad bet.

Martin has given Navojoa a lot of power to the point of being the tournament’s home run leader thanks to his 14 balls sent to the stands in 38 games.

Kyle Martin (Navojoa) leads @Liga_Arco’s home run department with 14. His closest pursuer is Félix Pérez (Charros, 10). Martin is also the leader in OPS (1.087) and slugging (.664) among hitters with at least 100 at-bats. pic.twitter.com/8M9wHTMCpc – Los Sabermetricos (@sabermetricos) December 4, 2021

The 29-year-old has also become a true career-boosting machine (35) with which he ranks equally among the leaders.

During the last games the first baseman had fired up to the point of getting homers in three consecutive days against the Cañeros de los Mochis.

Félix Pérez in search of his best season

The Charros from Jalisco outfielder Julián Órnelas, driving leader of the Arco League, suffered a significant loss when leaving the team for the rest of the season.

At that moment, the Cuban team became the authentic offensive leader. Felix perez to the point of being today the driving leader of the campaign and the sub-leader in homers.

In this way, the Antillean has ratified his serious intentions to make this 2021-2022 season the best of his career and in only 41 games he has played he equaled his highest number of homers (10).

After this little review by what we consider the best of the season, which one would you choose?