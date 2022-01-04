

Barry Bonds is one of the players with the most opportunity to enter the MLB Hall of Fame

Photo: Lachlan Cunningham / .

Voting to enter the MLB Hall of Fame continue and with 121 official ballots revealed, 30.9% of the total number of voting journalists, David Ortíz, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens they would be the players worthy of entering the Olympus of the immortals.

According to numbers offered by Ryan Thibodeaux, the sabermetrician who spreads the ballots before MLB releases the final results, David Ortíz would be the top favorite to enter the HOF accumulating 81.8% of the total votes. The Boston legend is in his first election year.

Second, the king of the home run Barry bonds I would also say present totaling up to now 80.2% while the last candidate who would be entering Cooperstown would Roger Clemens (78.5%). Both are in their final year of eligibility.

With 121 ballots revealed / ~ 30.9% known: Ortiz – 81.8%

Bonds – 80.2%

Clemens – 78.5%

–

Rolen – 70.2%

Schilling – 57.9%

Helton – 54.5%

Jones – 48.8%

A-Rod / Sheffield – 47.9%

Wagner – 46.3%

Ramirez – 42.1%

Kent – 28.9%

Sosa – 26.4%

Abreu / Pettitte / Rollins – 12.4%

Vizquel – 9.9% – Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 2, 2022

By the time of our last count Scott Rolen accumulated 75% but this time it went down to 70.2%; same case as Curt schilling with a decline from 70.6% to 57.9%.

Other former players with numbers less than 55% They are the exColorado Todd Helton (54.5%), Andruw Jones (48.8%), in their first year of choice, Alex Rodriguez (47.9%) and closer Billy Wagner (46.3%).

And if that was not enough, Thibodeaux showed those players who with 123 known ballots have won or lost votes compared to the previous year, with Rolen the most benefited (+7) and Omar Vizquel the most affected (-34).

The Venezuelan suffered the consequences in the voting of the complaint of his ex-partner for domestic violence, in a case that was dismissed by a judge in recent days. However, the complaint of sexual harassment by a Bat Boy months ago still weighs on him.

Net gained / lost votes through 123 ballots (~ 31.4% of the vote): Rolen +7

Helton +6

Wagner +4

Bonds +1

Clemens +1

Jones / Sosa +0

Abreu -1

Sheffield -2

Hudson -3

Hunter -3

Kent -3

Buehrle -4

Ramirez -4

Pettitte -6

Schilling -13

Vizquel -34 Tracker: https://t.co/sziMyHO62y— Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 3, 2022

The final results to Cooperstown will be announced on January 25, the date on which MLB will celebrate the induction ceremony for the new immortals of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

