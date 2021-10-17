10/17/2021 at 1:58 PM CEST

The Villarreal and the Osasuna they will face each other on a new day of the national championship, the ninth of LaLiga Santander, with the aim of adding the three points and moving forward in the league standings. The match will be played this next Sunday, October 17 at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where they will face off at 18:30 CET with the television coverage of Movistar LaLiga.

The Villareal He arrives at the match in good shape, having achieved 7 of the last 9 points disputed and achieving an important victory against the Betis on the previous day, when the Groguets beat the Andalusians by 2 goals to 0. Regarding their position in the qualifying table, those from Castellón have to improve their performance, since they are currently in the 11th position, 3 points behind European positions, although with one game less.

For his part, Osasuna It also comes at a good time, after a more than remarkable league start that has caused those from Pamplona to be in a wonderful fifth position, in European squares and having achieved 6 of the last 9 points played. Regarding his immediate past in the League, Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

What time does Villarreal – Osasuna play?

The match between Villarreal and the Osasuna of the Matchday 9 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 will take place this Sunday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.