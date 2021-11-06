11/06/2021 at 18:30 CET

Osasuna receives a leading Real Sociedad (6:30 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) in El Sadar with the idea of ​​extending its good league start in what will be the most even match in recent years between both teams.

Those from Pamplona face a double challenge. On the one hand, they will try to leave behind the ten seasons that they have not beaten those of San Sebastián, with a victory that would mean returning to the path of victory after the defeat suffered last week at the hands of Sevilla, while on the other hand they will have not an easy task to face one of the most fit teams in the championship.

Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate, has indicated that he hopes to see “a great Osasuna & rdquor ;, something that passes by” minimizing the Real & rdquor; so that “they are not comfortable and thus be able to bring the shock to our land & rdquor ;.

The 19 points that add up to those of Jagoba Arrasate They indicate his good start to the season, but the truth is that Osasuna has not added three since he did it three weeks ago at the Estadio de la Cerámica against Villarreal (1-2).

Therefore, those of Tajonar will jump with the illusion of defeating the brand new leader. El Sadar has hung the sign of no tickets, so the maximum capacity registered this year against Granada (21,128) will surely be exceeded.

“It is a different Real. He has a very marked style of what he wants and his proposal. This course has changed drawing more than once and is more complete. He plays well and defends very well, something to value & rdquor ;, said about the txuri urdin box.

Faced with the foreseeable possession of the ball favorable to Real, Osasuna will be forced to exploit to the maximum its main virtues, the high pressure and its rapid exits with the aim of catching the visitor’s rear off guard.

In principle, Osasuna will play with a single attacker. Before Budimir, Kike Garcia and Chimy Avila they are the candidates.

Real Sociedad, already forgotten the reverse of the draw (1-1) conceded this Thursday against Sturm Graz in the Europa League, once again defends its leadership in LaLiga against an Osasuna against whom it has not lost in its last ten games.

It is one of their favorite rivals in recent seasons and El Sadar a friendly field for the San Sebastian team, which defeated a red team in the three previous seasons in Pamplona that is really suffering against those of San Sebastián.

Imanol Sheriff He will not be able to count on one more day with Mikel Oyarzabal, who should return after the November break in good condition, nor with the central defender Igor Zubeldia, but Alex Isak is better after almost not being able to play the European game and next to the Norwegian Sorloth make up a couple of the highest level.

Sorloth, on loan from Leipzig this season, has just scored the tying goal against Sturm Graz and also scored against Atlético de Madrid in the team’s penultimate outing, while Isak He has had a glorious month of October in which he achieved 6 goals with his national team and with Real, a fact that proves his excellent moment.

If Alguacil decides not to play with both from the start, he also has a lot of gunpowder on the bench with Barrenetxea, already recovered from his back injury, Januzaj or Lobete, while you must mentally recover For your, in his grayest season as a scorer since arriving from Girona in 2019.

The goal will once again be in the sights of the blue and white fans, Remiro has preference but the spectacular performance of his substitute Mathew ryan the times that he has required Sheriff It also opens the doors to the Australian to be a starter in El Sadar.