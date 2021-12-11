12/11/2021 at 10:38 CET

Osasuna is not living his best moment of the season. Despite occupying the tenth position with 21 points, two less than Barça, the Navarrese have not added three in the last seven games and have only scored two goals in this section of the competition. The last victory was on November 17 at Villarreal and it is a team that performs better away from home than in El Sadar.

Barça does not land in Pamplona with good feelings and the goodbye to continue competing in the Champions It has been the final blow to reality. The rojillos will try to take advantage of this situation to channel their own and show that they still have their weapons to endanger a team like the culé.

RECOVER INTENSITY

Osasuna has lost strength in the last month of competition. It is no longer a team as intense or energetic as the one at the beginning of the season. This, together with the poor results, has made it a flat team and it is difficult for it to convey emotion. This event will be the first to be recovered by the Jagoba Arrasate team.

The Navarrese have always been characterized by printing a high rhythm during several sections of the matches and against Barça it will be essential that they impose this quality. So far this season, both in LaLiga and in Europe, it has already been seen that Barça suffers against teams that print a beat without a pause even if they do not assume command of possession of the ball.

Javi Martínez celebrates the goal that scored against Mallorca to give victory to Osasuna

| CA OSASUNA

Be daring with and without the ball, maintaining the block and order in all the lines of the field. Osasuna has shown to dominate rivals from different football records and seek accommodation, impose and submit in the opposite field without monopolizing the percentage of possession.

VERTICALITY AND CONSTANT MOVEMENT

Just as it will be important to regain that vitality, so it will be that Osasuna is once again a fast and vertical team. The ball will live at the feet of Barça and it will be essential that when the rojillos recover it they are able to make dynamic transitions and take the ball soon to the rival area, a fact that was seen in the first competition matches and in which the Navarrese they feel comfortable and have managed to exploit their best virtues. In this sense, it is remarkable once again that constant pressure of the attackers’ work to recover the ball as high as possible.

Chimy gave Osasuna victory against Villarreal

| CA OSASUNA

In recent weeks, Jagoba Arrasate’s men have become a flat team with the ball at their feet. Osasuna finds it difficult to link plays and be effective in attack. The power of the bands (Nacho Vidal, Manu Sánchez, Rubén García, Cote …) It has disappeared and it seems that creative footballers have run out of ideas. Thus, the strikers, no matter how hard they work to get in contact with the ball, have ceased to have a presence both inside and outside the area.

The match plans are not working either with a 5-3-2 or a 4-4-2, but Barça should not be neglected because Osasuna is a team that, both as a team and individually, is very well worked and knows what he plays. Barça wingers tend to occupy a lot of lane and be offensive, while Osasuna likes to go out playing for both bands, so the spaces behind the back can be decisive.

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL ASPECT

Taking into account that Barça arrived in Pamplona four days after being eliminated in the Champions League, something that had not happened for 21 years, it will be convenient to pay attention to the psychological aspect and know how to play with him. That Barça fit in and, above all, Osasuna getting ahead can create even more doubts not only in the opponent’s game but also in the heads of the Catalans footballers.

Xavi has just arrived and although all the footballers know the style of play that Terrassa wants to implement, Barça still have not played their best game and live in a sea of ​​constant doubts, something that the red players can also take advantage of.

David García (left) was decisive in Osasuna's victory in Cádiz

| .

THE AIR GAME

If there is something that they are suffering in Pamplona, ​​it is the goals conceded in the aerial game. Osasuna has also lost that defensive strength and there Barça can benefit from footballers such as Nico, Busquets or Piqué, even if it is not a significant team to be overlooked.

But Barça will also have to be careful to overlook. With Budimir or Kike Garcia in the rival field and supported by the centers, Osasuna can find a vein to harm the Catalan team.

Osasuna will seek the long-awaited victory against his fans (He has only won one match of the seven played in El Sadar this season), in a match marked by the negative dynamics of both teams but with enough incentives for those from Pamplona to know how to overcome a rival affected in sports and spirits.