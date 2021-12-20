12/20/2021 at 8:25 PM CET

Osasuna counts his games due to losses. The rojillo team won for the last time in the match against Villarreal at La Cerámica. Then it was October 18 and matchday 10. More than two months later, the Navarrese have not returned to add three and, in addition, They have gone from being the best away team in the five major leagues to seeing no door far from El Sadar: they have accumulated five complete games without scoring.

The defeat in Getafe in the extension time has set off the alarms in Osasunismo. Against Barça, those of Jagoba Arrasate displayed the football that made them place at the top of the table at the beginning of the season, but that match was a mirage. It was evident in Madrid this past day, when Osasuna once again showed that he has lost the competitive spirit of playing without fear of anything. Legs are heavy and footballers demand vacations.

Specific, 453 minutes have taken the unmarked rojillos away from El Sadar. The last time was precisely in Villarreal. Since then, neither against Real Madrid (0-0), Sevilla (2-0), Atlético de Madrid (1-0), Levante (0-0), nor Getafe (1-0) Osasuna has been able to overcome to the rival goalkeeper as a visitor.

Jagoba Arrasate and his people do not end the year as well as they would have liked. In addition to the drought away from home, they have not won for nine consecutive days. And although the team is in 12th position and with a margin of seven points, Osasuna must urgently find the way to victory to regain that confidence and fun in the game that could be seen from August to October. And what better moment than in the next game, the derby against Athletic.