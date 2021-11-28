11/28/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

The Osasuna Athletic Club will jump this Monday to El Sadar with the Elche as an opponent to try to meet again with his best version after the complicated stretch of the championship left behind in which the rojillos lowered the level shown during the beginning, in a match to which the visiting team arrives with emergencies and after having announced this Sunday their new technical, Francisco Rodriguez, who will not debut until Thursday in the Copa del Rey.

Osasuna return to Sadar after the defeat in Seville with the need to return to add three points before their fans after a bad run of four straight games without seeing a door, a not very flattering fact after the great start of the league season.

Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Sweep yourself, has highlighted at a press conference the importance of a crash “that can set a trend & rdquor ;, so his team will have to come out with the five senses before an Elche that does not arrive at a good time.

The Basque coach hinted that In view of Budimir He was ready to relieve his attacking teammates after having overcome the injury that has prevented him from exhibiting the game and the goals for which Osasuna paid 8 million euros for him this summer. It is the great hope to return to the path of triumph.

“We know that Elche has great footballers. They have a better squad than last year and we must respect them as much as possible because it is going to be a difficult game & rdquor ;, he has given his opinion about the Elche team.

The low of Luke Torró will leave the door open to another footballer. The midfielder saw the fifth yellow and teammates like Oier, Inigo Perez or own Moncayola They could occupy the demarcation in case of continuing with the usual 4-3-3.

Osasuna matures as the days go by and it shouldn’t take long to capture the improvements seen in the last few appointments. On the other hand, the team has to focus on improving set pieces and small defensive errors that have not allowed them to get more points than the classification reflects.

If he added the victory, Osasuna would surpass the 20-point barrier, a firm step towards the achievement of a new permanence that would establish the project he commands. Jagoba Sweep yourself, a technician that everything indicates that he will renew this course for the Navarrese entity.

Elche faces the visit to Pamplona at the worst moment of the season and after announcing this Sunday the hiring of Francisco Rodriguez as a substitute for the previous technician, Fran Scribe, fired last week after the tough defeat against Betis.

The team from Elche, which has linked six consecutive days without winning with a poor background of two points out of eighteen possible, has worked during the week under the orders of the club’s physical trainers and will be directed, however, this Monday from the bench by Sergio Mantecón, technical secretary, and Pablo Masunovich, the club’s coach, who have worked at the head of the team so far.

Despite the bad moment of the team and the improvisation with which the club has acted during the week, the squad, harangued by the owner of the entity, the Argentine Christian Bragarnik, aims to vindicate itself with a positive result that allows us to start the new era with optimism.

The group from Elche has the loss of the central Pedro Bigas, who suffers a calf injury. They are also doubts the defense Jose Ma Sanchez and the Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore.

The possible alignment of Elche is unknown, since all the preparatory sessions of the team have been held behind closed doors, although it is possible that some of the players who barely counted for the previous coach have their chance.

Argentines Ivan Marcone, in the midfield, and the forward Darius Benedetto, may have the option of returning to the starting team, as well as Josan on the right band and Diego Gonzalez in the center of the rear.

Probable lineups:

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Juan Cruz; Oier, Moncayola, Darko; Kike Barja, Budimir, Rubén García.

Elche: Edgar Badía; Barragán, Roco, Diego González, Mojica; Josan, Marcone, Mascarell, Fidel, Benedetto and Lucas Boyé.

Referee: Isidro Díaz de Mera (C. Castellano from La Mancha).

Stadium: The Sadar

Hour: 21:00