After 2020 with no big screen releases from Marvel Studios, 2021 has been an excellent year for the company as they have re-established their place as one of the most influential superhero film companies in the industry. This year, Marvel came out of silence with four incredible movies, Black Widow – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Eternals – 58% and Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. On the morning of this December 21, the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences published the lists with the finalists for 10 of their categories, offering an update of the films that will end up being nominated for Best International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairdressing, Original Soundtrack, Visual Effects, and more.

It seems that things will go even better for the studio, because with regard to the list of finalists in the Best Visual Effects category, there is a possibility that Marvel Studios will make history, since its four feature films released in 2021 have managed to be included among the finalists. Despite the fact that the ten contenders in this category are quite strong, hope is not lost to see one of the Marvel films win the Oscar, because without a doubt they have some of the best works of the year if we talk about visual effects .

The ten movies on the Best Visual Effects list include: Black widow, Dune – 75%, Eternals, Free Guy: Taking control – 96%, Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88%, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, Matrix Resurrections – 73%, No time to die – 83%, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. If we compare with previous years, four movies in a year is the most number of releases ever made by Marvel Studios and, although it is unlikely that all four will make the final list, if it happens it would be a great feat that would undoubtedly happen. the history.

The last time this event occurred was in 2014, when all Marvel Studios products from that year were nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards. Both Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% as Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% were selected as candidates to participate in this category, although in the end they did not obtain the award.

In the 27 films released to date (and excluding the MCU TV shows as obviously ineligible for Oscars), the MCU has received 19 Academy Award nominations. The success obtained has been mainly in the category of Best Visual Effects, with 10 nominations (Iron Man – El Hombre de Hierro – 93%, The Avengers – 92%, Iron Man 2 – 72%, Iron Man 3 – 79%, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.) Hombre de Hierro was also nominated for Best Sound Editing, and Guardians of the Galaxy for Best Makeup and Hairstyle.

The only MCU film that has managed to outrun the nominee title and win the Oscar at the ceremony is Black Panther – 90%. This 2018 feature film won Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design, but was nominated for seven awards that night, including Best Picture, the only Best Picture nomination for Marvel Studios. Perhaps next year the number of awards will increase for Marvel Studios, and Black Panther will cease to be the only film that has won such a long-awaited lauro.

