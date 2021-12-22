The year 2021 is almost over and with the Christmas season came the shortlist to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song of 2022. On December 21, the names of the songs that continue to compete for a place within the nominated for this category and 15 are still fighting for the award. In the list we can find melodies written by The Sparks Brothers, Beyoncé Knowles, Jay Z, Ariana Grande, Jennifer hudson, Carol king, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billie Eilish. On Tuesday, February 8, the five songs that will be nominated finalists will be announced.

Among the most prominent, Billie eilish ranks as a favorite with the title theme of Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond film, No Time to Die – 83%, for Best Original Song. In addition, among the 15 shortlisted in the same category is “Be Alive”, the theme of Beyoncé for Rey Richard: a winning family – 88%, a film starring two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith.

Other notable composers included on this year’s list include Van morrison, U2, Brian wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, and last year’s Oscar winner in this category, HER. It will certainly be a close competition next year, and we can do nothing but wait for the new shortlist to be published and start making our predictions of the winner. Here is the complete list of this year’s shortlisted candidates (via The Playlist):

Best Original Song

“So May We Start?” from Annette – 90%

“Down To Joy” from Belfast – 89%

“Right Where I Belong” by Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Automatic Woman” by Wound – 24%

“Dream Girl” by Cinderella – 51%

“Beyond The Shore” from CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%

“The Anonymous Ones” by Dear Evan Hansen

“Just Look Up” by Don’t look up – 74%

“Two Caterpillars” by Charm – 98%

“Somehow You Do” by Four Good Days – 46%

“Guns Go Bang” by The Harder They Fall

“Be Alive” by “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” by No time to die – 83%

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect – 40%

“Your Song Saved My Life” by Sing 2 Come and sing again! – 74%

In addition, 15 original scores were also shortlisted as candidates for Best Soundtrack. The list includes songs by well-known composers such as Nicolas Britell, Alexandre desplat, Hans zimmer, Jonny greenwood, Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, Carter burwell Y Germaine Franco. We leave you the names of the selected ones below:

Best Soundtrack

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t look up

Dune

Charm

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The green knight

The Harder They Fall

King richard

The last duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

If all goes well, the next Academy Awards ceremony will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022. There is no doubt that it will be exciting to meet the winners of all categories and without a doubt the fans of Billie eilish Y Beyoncé they will be especially excited if these two incredible artists make the final list. Eilish She has become one of the music industry’s favorite celebrities of thousands in recent years, her fame spreading unimaginable since she began her career.

Billie eilish Born on December 18, 2001, he first gained public attention in 2015 with his debut single “Ocean Eyes,” which was subsequently released by Darkroom, a subsidiary of Interscope Records. The song was written and produced by his brother, Finneas O’Connell, with whom he frequently collaborates on music and live shows. The singer has received several accolades throughout her career, including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, a Guinness World Record, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two Brit Awards. She is the youngest artist in the history of The Grammys and second overall to win all four overall categories: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, in the same year.

