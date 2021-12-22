The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences shares this afternoon the shortlist in the category for Best International Film and Night of Fire – 95% has been added to the compendium. The acclaimed Mexican film aspires to one of the most important recognitions in the American cinema industry and is very close to achieving it. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

On a mountain where corn and poppies grow, the village girls have short hair like boys and they all have a hiding place under the ground. Ana and her two best friends grow up together; they inhabit the houses of those who have fled and play at being women when no one sees them. Their mothers train them to run away from them, from those who take you to become a slave or a ghost. But one day, one of them won’t make it to her hiding place. This is the story of Fire night, a film by Tatiana Huezo and starring Norma Pablo and Mayra Batalla; is the adaptation of the novel written by Jennifer Clement, Prayers for the Stolen.

The films that portray the violence generated by organized crime are a call to the reality that exists in Mexico, a country that for too many years has lived under the features of a failed state, especially in terms of security. Both cities and rural areas live in constant tension due to the heavy hand of elements that do not respond to the laws, doing and undoing at their convenience while the authorities prefer to turn a deaf ear to the problem.

Over the years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has provided the opportunity for more stories from around the world to have the opportunity to compete in the category for Best International Film. Mexico is present with an impressive production that will surely end up being part of the final list of nominees. Will we see her triumph at the great ceremony next year? First we must wait a short period of time until we get the official names of the competition.

Although 2020 was a difficult year for cinema due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 is showing greater openness for the seventh art. We have successful films at the box office and others have also achieved a huge impact in their respective countries or on streaming; without a doubt it is an interesting time for competition and for the consumption of new stories through images.

Fire night is part of the preliminary list of the category for Best International Film along with Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) – 100%, The Worst Person in the World – 95%, The Good Patron and it was the hand of God – 80%. The next delivery of the Oscars, its 94th edition, will take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater, what surprises will be waiting for us? But most importantly, will the organizers be able to increase the numbers of rating after several years being practically ignored by the public around the world? Its producers need to renew the strategy if they do not want to be forgotten in the future.

