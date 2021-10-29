Oscar Cadena loses his life, host of Cámara Infraganti | INSTAGRAM

The host of one of the most popular shows of the 80’s and 90’s has lost his life, Óscar Cadena de Camera infraganti, to their 75 years old, just a few days after being hospitalized for peritonitis.

It was his wife Gabriela castro, the one in charge of giving the official news through the famous social networks, who was also informing us about his progress and the improvements he was having, but announcing that unfortunately he lost the battle.

Through a release where his family expressed words to fire him and to inform all his admirers or followers of the situation, ensuring that he was an excellent husband and father, as well as an incredible television host.

“We appreciate the displays of affection and we know that he will always be remembered for his passion, dedication, talent, charisma, unconditional friendship and of course, his suspenders and the Infraganti Chamber, witness of countless stories during more than 50 years of career in the media of communication in Mexico ”, were some of the words we read in the statement.

The family is asking for privacy and respect in these difficult moments of mourning and Internet users are very much in agreement with what they will continue to remember this presenter with a lot of affection of course, firing him as he deserves by watching some videos of his career the excellent work he did in the program in which laughter predominated and of course the excellent personality of the driver.

In the 80s and 90s, the opportunity to participate in the Red-and-Blue Chamber and Red-Line Citizen, programs where citizens had an opportunity to make their complaints.



Statement made by Óscar Cadena’s family on his official Twitter.

If we go and enjoy a video of said program, we can appreciate that it was a rather fun show because sometimes we could observe some situations of daily life such as a road problem and above all how it is that the participants both those involved in the Shock as the traffic police interacted and expressed themselves with all their emotions on the surface while the driver approached to capture everything and of course also to give it his touch of humor.

We can also see that at that time an edition of the most fun and creative was used that perhaps today could seem a bit old but for its time it was the best

There is no doubt that television hosts and entertainment stars become part of our lives and when something unfortunate happens like Mr. Chain’s departure, it is even painful for those who watched him in his golden age, rest in Peace to the great of TV, Óscar Cadena.