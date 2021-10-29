Óscar Cadena, remembered for “Video Soup” Who was it? | Instagram

Oscar Cádena established himself in the world of television and marked a style in the world of entertainment, some generations will remember him for presenting the section “Video soup“, but the” communicator “was more than that. We will tell you details about his life and career!

The “mexican actor“Óscar Cadena immortal! Zed his career in the world of television and is remembered by many for his program”Infraganti Camera“.

Oscar Cadena, denoted by many as the original and true “Youtube father“He was a Mexican television host, who in his last years dedicated himself to being an independent producer in which he devoted himself to programs mostly related to” citizen complaints. ”

In the 90s, Óscar Marcial Cadena Jiménez, stood out as the popular driver of the television program, in which he dedicated himself mostly to denouncing civic and political problems.

Óscar Cadena started on Imevisión’s 13 chain with the idea of ​​carrying out a program on citizen complaints, however, not having reporters and drivers, he himself took the microphone and together with a cameraman, took to the streets.

The driver and producerHe was in charge of bringing numerous stories to the screens and with his own style of dressing: A pair of suspenders, jeans, a shirt, became the reporter’s personal hallmark.

The one born on November 10, 1945 in Mexico City, quickly achieved popularity for his reports in which he evidenced some misconduct of a citizen.

It was at the age of 23 when Óscar Cadena knocked on the door in the world of television, after convincing Ing. Álvaro Cheveste he got his first opportunity and later Luis de Llano Palmer, from whom he asked “Give me a chance”.

Thus arose the iconic Mexican television figure, who brought together families around Mexican television, who enjoyed the “Video Soup” section in which he showed home recordings that people sent to the program and in which situations were shown. funny.

With more than 50 years of career, in 1998 Óscar Cadena Jiménez retired from the world of television and moved to Quintana Roo in search of a better rhythm of life that would contribute to his state of health.

While he remained in Cancun, the communicator continued in this same work with programs that would have made him famous in the 80s and 90s. Cadena Jiménez did not resist the digital age and created his own YouTube channel called “Oscar Cadena, el infraganti”.

Similarly, he developed his own news channel in “Chain tv“, in which he addressed issues related to politics and ecology.

On the afternoon of Thursday, October 28, the driver and producer would have lost his life at age 75 due to “peritonitis”, as reported, his departure has shocked the world of entertainment.

He is survived by his wife and four children with whom he resided in the Quintana Roo region, where he had resided for several years.