Óscar Cadena, what did the conductor of the Cámara infraganti die of?

Oscar Cadena, the popular conductor of Infraganti Camera And with whom many generations of Mexicans grew up, because young and old enjoyed his program, he has died at the age of 75, according to what his family communicated through social networks last Thursday, October 28.

It was since last September that Óscar Cadena was suddenly taken to an emergency hospital, the actor also underwent emergency surgery and spent several days in the hospital to follow up on his intervention.

One month after said surgery, the unfortunate news of the departure of the driver and communicator arrives, so it is speculated that the cause of his death was the same as that of said intervention, peritonitis.

Peritonitis is inflammation of the peritoneum, a lining that lines the inside of the abdomen and organs. The strongest thing about this disease are its complications, because if it is not treated in time, it can cause the spread of the infection to the rest of the body with such sad outcomes as this one.

Óscar Cadena, what did the conductor of Cámara infraganti die of? Photo: Twitter.

Óscar Cadena has departed but his legacy will remain forever in the memory of millions of Mexicans who enjoyed his Camera Infraganti for a decade, during the 80s and 90s, a program that gave him enormous popularity on Mexican television and placed it as one of the favorite drivers.

Without a doubt, the favorite section of many was Video Soup, the one where the home videos of the public appeared and were definitely funny and very entertaining. Cadena got into the hearts of many.

It is noted that in addition to being a talented actor and communicator, Óscar Cadena always interceded for those who had no voice; being an example of empathy and nobility for many Mexicans.

It was the family of Oscar Marcial Cadena Jiménez who shared on his Twitter account that unfortunately the death of the actor and driver had occurred. According to the statement, there were more than 50 years of artistic career that Cadena has under his belt.

The family appreciated the displays of affection and the way in which the famous person will always be remembered, with his characteristic suspenders and his camera infraganti program; He also asked for respect and privacy in these very sensitive moments, detailing that they will soon report on the farewells for the actor.