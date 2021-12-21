(From left to right) Oscar Collazo, Danielito Zorrilla and Bryan Chevalier

Caguas, PUERTO RICO – 2021 was a great year for the most important prospects in Puerto Rico where ours obtained solid victories against first level rivals. The most recent Oscar ‘El Pupilo’ Collazo (4-0, 3KOs) with only 4 wins made history on December 4 in Panama when he won a spectacular victory against the dangerous Ecuadorian Pedro Villegas (13-2, 4KOs) where he captured the Latin championship of the World Boxing Organization in the mini fly division.

With this victory, Collazo climbed to fifth position in the rankings so his starting opportunity will be in 2022. “I feel super motivated, I see that the hard work has paid off, and as soon as this begins, this year 2022 will be my year. and I will be world champion with God ahead. Grateful for my work team and Paco Valcárcel for the opportunity, my promoter Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Entertainment and Golden Boy for trusting me. The work is not over, they already know why I am here to be a world champion and to be one of the best in the world ”, commented ‘El Pupilo’ Collazo.

Danielito ‘El Zorro’ Zorrilla (16-0, 12KOs) made it clear that he is among the elite of the best 140 pounds in the world. Zorrilla dispatched in just 2 rounds the Mexican warrior and former interim WBA world champion Pablo Cesar Cano (33-8-1, 23KOs) on September 14 where he successfully defended his WBO NABO championship and managed to climb the tenth position of the junior welterweight division. “I am very happy and grateful first to God and my family; for a year full of great opportunities. With my work team, my promoter Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment for guiding my career with such detail to perfection ”.

“Look, 2021 was a great year for ‘El Zorro’ we were able to make the adjustments and finish it big, I was able to defend my WBO NABO championship on two occasions and in my last fight I made it clear that I am the best junior welterweight in Puerto Rico and point. I thank the OMB and Paco Valcárcel for believing in me and giving me the opportunity. Since I started in boxing, my goal is one and that is to become a world champion and that is where I am heading. I am ready for the company to put me in front of me, 2022 will be Zorro’s ”, commented Danielito Zorrilla.

Bryan ‘Chary’ Chevalier (16-1-1, 12KOs) the pride of Bayamón Puerto Rico, carried out two important fights in the featherweight division where he won an important victory over Peruvian and former world champion Carlos Zambrano on March 4, beating him by knockout in 3 rounds. But on July 9, he captured the WBO NABO championship when he defeated the fierce James Wilkins (10-2, 6KOs) by unanimous decision and thus achieved seventh position in the rankings of the WBO featherweight division; thus being the only Puerto Rican classified in this division of the WBO.

“I feel super happy and grateful with this year, as we have made great strides, both personally and in sports. This year we closed it big with 2 important fights in my career, thus being the only Puerto Rican ranked # 7 in the world at 126lbs under the WBO. I am grateful to my work team, together with the Miguel Cotto Promotions company and H2 Entertainment, for trusting me and taking my career to another level more and more ”.

This new year I look forward to great challenges and my great opportunity to the world title; I have waited patiently for her and I think it is time to give Puerto Rico another Champion. I also hope to form my family with my future wife Deyaneira Ramos, who as everyone knows, in 2022 there will be a wedding for this server. I wish you all many blessings, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from PR’s best 126lbs, Bryan ‘Chary’ Chevalier, ”he commented.

“Undoubtedly a great year for our company, in difficult times like the pandemic we were able to continue the plan drawn up for each of our great fighters, our commitment to each one is real and genuine. They all fought and were able to continue their careers and more importantly support their families. We are very happy and proud with the results of our talent, each one is at the gates of the titular opportunity, without a doubt the year 2022 will be one full of great opportunities for the fighters of the company, ”commented the vice president and promoter Héctor Soto .

Photo: Miguel Cotto Promotions, LLC