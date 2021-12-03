12/03/2021 at 18:12 CET

The ‘rouges et blancs’ They are in a boom moment, a team that has seen a clear evolution this season compared to previous ones, thanks to the entry as coach of the Spanish Óscar García Junyent. One of the proofs of this great situation in which the team finds itself, was the result obtained on this past day 16, played during the week against the Olympique de Lyon, in which the pupils of the Spanish coach finished with the unbeaten at home of ‘Les Lions’, that accumulated 9 games, this season, without losing at Parc OL.

The Catalan coach showed his joy with the victory, after the game, on his social networks: “Great merit of the whole team to win in such a difficult start, always fighting to the end. Second consecutive victory that gives us strength to continue in this direction. Thank you all for the messages! & Rdquor ;.

Tout him merit revient a month joueurs, who ont bataillé jusqu’à the end to obtain a victory in a stade où il est compliqué d’aller gagner. 2ème succes achieved qui nous donne confidence pour continuer dans cette voie. Merci à tous pour vos messages! #NousSommesReims pic.twitter.com/TO0ZY9u0tq – Òscar García Junyent (@oscargarciaj) December 1, 2021

Óscar García has made a very young team competitive

The Stade de Reims accumulates two consecutive victories adding with these 4 games in a row without losing, and has not known defeat since October. The work of the Spanish coach is being so positive, that even media that go beyond the French and Spanish borders, echo his good work: “On paper, Reims are among the weakest teams in the league, and more considering that his strong core has been sold or is injured. Nevertheless, coach Óscar García has managed to make what is often little more than a young team competitive. Of the starters who beat Clermont at the weekend, aside from the crafty veteran defender Yunis Abdlehamid and the left side Ghislain konan, all the outfield players were 23 years old or less & rdquor ;, thus praising the work of the Sabadell coach, the British newspaper The Guardian.

With a 19-year-old forward, at the helm, who makes the goals (6 goals, this season), and a young team, with the lowest average age of the players employed this season (23.4 years) throughout Ligue 1, very hungry for good results, and with Óscar García, as the perfect conductor, to keep the club in a positive context, as far as results are concerned.

Óscar has very good previous experiences

The coach in fact already knows what it is to succeed having under his baton squads that ooze youth and potential, as in his time at the FC Barcelona or at RB Salzburg. In his experience at Can Barça, he fitted in wonderfully, reaping great triumphs, such as the treble in one of his two seasons, in Youth A (Copa del Rey Juvenil, Champions Cup and Honor Division League). Although without a doubt, his Austrian adventure is one of his most successful stages. In his two seasons there, he won the league and the cup, both in 2016 and 2017, both trophies. Óscar proposed a game changer by developing a style of play based on touch, verticality and definition. Getting your team to be the one who scored the most goals in his two seasons in the Austrian Bundesliga.

These examples, plus the beginning of the season that is taking place at the Stade de Reims, make Oscar a more than qualified coach for any challenge, and that for sure this season does a fantastic job, in which it is the fashion league of this new football year 2021/2022.