When Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story – 51% premiered in 2018, Queen fans weren’t quite sure what to expect. Although the life of Freddie Mercury definitely has all the elements to make a compelling story, the rest of the band did not want the script to focus only on him or his controversial intimacy. Sacha Baron Cohen was willing to play the singer, but then he felt that justice would not be done by lowering the tone of the plot and in the end Rami Malek remained with the leading role. The actor from Mr. Robot – 100% rose to fame quickly and winning the Oscar for Best Actor greatly boosted his career, but this unique opportunity could belong to someone else: Oscar Isaac.

Oscar Isaac he is one of the most interesting actors today. He is a very talented figure who has no problem giving life to villains, mediocre men, action heroes or frustrated husbands, but more importantly, he has known how to choose diverse productions that lead him to independent stories and multi-million dollar franchises. Many know him as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, but others first noticed it in Ballad of a Common Man – 94%. He has worked with directors such as Alex Garland, Zack Snyder, Ridley Scott, Nicolas Winding Refn, Etan Cohen and Joel Coen, Steven Soderbergh and most recently with Denis Villeneuve on Duna – 75%.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio (via SlashFilm) to promote The Addams Family 2 – 20%, Isaac revealed that at some point he was offered to star in Bohemian Rhapsody, but he did not believe that the public could be interested in that, and he did not think so because there was no interest in Mercury but because of what it meant to transform into him:

At that moment I thought, “I don’t think anyone wants to see someone pretending to be Freddie Mercury.” And then, of course, everyone wanted to see someone play Freddie Mercury. So that was something that happened.

It is true that in the end there was a lot of interest in this biographical film; in fact, critics destroyed it, despite highlighting Malek’s talent, but the general public adored her for the simple fact of being the perfect excuse to remember the songs of Queen. Bohemian Rhapsody It deals with the life of Mercury in a very superficial way, but achieves the original intention of the rest of the group, which was to startle the singer’s passion, as well as his way of understanding the world around him in order to turn it into music.

The film also became one of the biggest box office hits of that year, but that doesn’t make Oscar Isaac regret your decision. In fact, he considers that things turned out in the best way as Malek achieved something that many saw as impossible:

I think I could never have done what Rami Malek did. I just think it was, obviously everyone thinks the same, that it was great. But that was fun because my thought was: “You can watch it on YouTube. Why would anyone want to see someone else pretend to be him, you know? “

In the end, this leading man helped Malek’s career a lot and even led him to No Time to Die – 83%, where he had the opportunity to be part of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond. The actor will surely have more opportunities to work with other renowned directors on projects that will remind audiences of his talent, as the latest films in which he has participated have not been very well received at the box office or by specialists.

For its part, Oscar Isaac had an excellent 2021. Not long ago it was released Dune, where he shares credits with Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson, and which became the success of the season ensuring a sequel to premiere in 2023. He also participated in Scenes from a Marriage – 77% with Jessica Chastain and the series is expected to be recognized in the next awards season. Isaac is also about to join the MCU with Moon knight, 6-episode series that will introduce this new hero who has various personalities.

