11/16/2021 at 12:46 CET

After learning that Guan Yu Zhou will occupy the last free seat of Formula 1 in the Alfa Romeo, Oscar Piastri, that sounded like an option to occupy the Alpha, has been named as Alpine reserve pilot from 2022. The Australian will take the place of Fernando Alonso or Esteban Ocon in case they cannot participate in a Grand Prix next season.

Piastri is part of the Alpine Academy He will be coming to the team not only as a reserve but also as a test driver with an intense testing program to help him prepare an official F1 seat for 2023: “The role as reserve driver is the next step towards my goal of getting a seat in 2023, which is very exciting. Together with the experience on the track during the race weekends, we are going to develop an important test program to continue developing me “, Piastri says.

The Australian rider comes from the junior formulas where he has shown his great potential and feels ready to make the leap to the Great Circus: “I have proven myself in junior formulas for the past two years and I feel that I am ready for Formula 1. “Piastri comes with a lot of desire to contribute the maximum to the team and is convinced that with the new F1 Alpine he can achieve great success in 2022:” I am looking forward to getting involved with the team and contributing with the success they plan to have next season“.

Now, Piastri is focused on finishing his current season in Formula 2 where he leads the standings in his debut in the category. The australian won the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup and the Formula 3 championship in 2020 and presents a very promising future in the top category: “My goal now is to finish the Formula 2 Championship in the best possible way with Prema and I am looking forward to getting back in the car and pushing hard on the track” explains the driver.

The Australian wanted to thank Alpine for their support in making the leap to F1: “I am very grateful to Alpine for their support. We have enjoyed two very successful seasons together at the Academy and I am grateful for the faith they have put in me to this next step with an eye toward a bigger future. ” For his part, Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi, has highlighted the “Oscar’s natural talent“highlighting that they feel”proud and privileged to have him as part of the team “ and ensures that “Oscar not only has the skills on the court, as he has shown in the last two years in the junior categories, but also the maturity and composure that make you stand out from the rest“.