10/31/2021 at 8:32 PM CET

Bogotá, Oct 31 (.) .- The Colombian Fabio Duarte, of the ‘Team Medellín’, was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the RCN Classic in Buenaventura by winning the individual time trial with which the race was closed, in which the Spanish Oscar Seville finished in second place.

Duarte, 35, snatched the title from Wilson Pena, from Colombia Tierra de Atletas, who was the leader for most of the week but reached the decisive fraction with an advantage of just two seconds that the champion far exceeded.

The ‘Team Medellín’ runner stopped the clock at 22 minutes and 44 seconds, 17 seconds less than Seville, which was second in the time trial that was held in Buenaventura, Colombia’s main port on the Pacific.

It is the first time that Duarte, champion of the 2010 Vuelta a Asturias, wins the RCN Classic title and adds it to a resume in which the 2019 Vuelta a Colombia also appears.

Classification of the last stage:

.1. Fabio Duarte (Team Medellin) 22:44

.2. Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín) at 17

.3. Walter Vargas (Team Medellín) at 38

.4. Daniel Jaramillo (Idea) mt

.5. Aldemar Reyes (EPM-Scott) at 42

– Final general classification:

.1. Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín) 10:53:19 PM

.2. Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín) at 40

.3. Wilson Peña (Colombia Land of Athletes) at 48

.4. Aldemar Reyes (EPM-Scott) at 1:34

.5. Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM-Scott) at 3:53.