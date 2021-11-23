11/23/2021 at 20:06 CET

Victor osimhen had to withdraw from the match between Naples and the Inter after being hit in the face by Milan skriniar in minute 54. The Nigerian forward has been operated successfully this Tuesday after being diagnosed with several fractures in the face, not only in the cheekbone, as was initially thought.

Osimhen with several fractures to his face

At the end of the intervention, the surgeon Gianpaolo Tartaro affirmed that everything went according to plan and gave some details about Osimhen’s condition: “The face was very bad, but I guarantee that the intervention was perfectly successful. It was not a simple injury to the cheekbone, but it also affected several bones of the face. It wasn’t a shock injury, but a compression injury. Skriniar smashed into Osimhen’s face. “

In addition, Tartaro assured that the intervention required “six plates and eighteen screws“In order to heal all the fractures that the Nigerian suffered after colliding with Skriniar. On the other hand, the doctor did not want to specify recovery times:” It is still too early to talk about recovery times because the intervention was really complex. ”

Despite this, the club announced that the Napoli scorer’s time off will be at least three months, a time that would compromise Osimhen’s presence at the Africa Cup, Well, the first game of the Nigerian team is on January 11.