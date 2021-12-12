. This Sunday the Miss Universe 2021 will be chosen, and Osmel Sousa already has his great favorite

There are only a few hours to go before the new Miss Universe is crowned, and although there are more than 10 contestants who sound very strong in Israel to become the successor of the Mexican Andrea Meza, who will deliver her title, Osmel Sousa, considered the most expert in beauty pageants revealed who will be the winner.

The former president of the Nuestra Belleza Latina jury table, who this year advised the contestant from Argentina, Julieta García, as is typical of him, was not moved by favoritism, but by his experience, and did not endorse her. to his ward, but to another archfavorite of Latin America.

The so-called Zar de la Belleza, who after being removed from Univisión, where he was no longer called to be a judge in Nuestra Belleza Latina, this time spoke with the segment “En Casa”, on Telemundo, where he analyzed the participants and did not hide who has a chosen queen.

MISS PARAGUAY NADIA FERRERIA PRELIMINARY MISS UNIVERSECreated by InShot: inshotapp.page.link/YTShare #ntertainment #masterchefcolombia #missuniverse #missparaguay # missuniverso20212021-12-10T20: 07: 46Z

Osmel Sousa was very firm and despite confessing that there are several participants who have impressed him, he said that without a doubt, the one who deserves to win the crown as Miss Universe, because she has everything indicated is Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira.

Osmel spoke about the beautiful professional model, who since before the start of the contest has already been sounding on specialized beauty portals as the “power Girl” to be beaten.

Speaking on the program with another queen expert, JR, who said that Miss Paraguay will be the next Miss Universe, Osmel joined that voice.

“Not just for you. For everyone, tonight there was a winner who was her (Paraguay “, said the expert in beauty pageants, after analyzing the performance of the misses in the preliminary gala on Friday.” I believe that Paraguay is crowned. remains in the Americas ”.

Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2021 Preliminary full PerformanceMiss Universe Puerto Rico 2021 Preliminary full Performance # MissUniverse2021 #NationalCostumes #AndraMeza Miss Universe 2021 Confirmed National Costumes (Part-1) 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 youtu.be/LQkTAc3w3jo Country / Territory Delegate Age Hometown Albania Ina Dajci 27 Tirana Argentina Julieta García 22 Bahía Blanca Armenia Nane Avetisyan 24 Yerevan Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman 27 Oranjestad Australia Daria Varlamova 27 Melbourne Bahamas Chantel O’Brian 27 Nassau Belgium… 2021-12-11T02: 25: 52Z

Here you can hear Osmel Sousa’s forecast.

The Cuban-Venezuelan also assured that in the top 5 there will be a Latin majority, although he did not rule out that the Indian contestant, Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, who was the undisputed winner of the preliminary gala, and who sounds like the other strong competitor to take the crown.

“I think Venezuela is a very well prepared girl, because they prepared her in the style of what I did and it has to be between five o’clock,” said Osmel, who assured that another of the strong Latinas is Miss Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón.

The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition | FULL SHOWWatch the 70th Edition of the MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition, LIVE from Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2021 will be the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. Learn more about the competition at missuniverse.com… 2021-12-10T20: 03: 04Z

“Puerto Rico is a professional model, who knows the stage, knows the catwalk, knows how to show off. He did it wonderfully well, he did it fabulous, he showed off tremendously, “said Osmel.

Tell us if you think Osmel Sousa’s forecast will come true tonight at Miss Universe, or if you think that the crown will not be for a Latina.