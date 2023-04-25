other brands that also allude to the penis in Chile

Pico Technology is not alone. There are other brands that are present in Chile, whose names allude to the male reproductive organ. Pico was the controversy with which this week began, this after the National Institute of Industrial Property of Chile (Inapi) denied the process due to the name that was trying to be registered, according to what was published by the Diario Financiero.

This is because “Pico” is used as a word to refer to the penis. But the same thing happens with other brands that have arrived in the Latin American country. For example: Tula, Pico Dulce, Mitula and more. When these brands first arrived in Chile, people used to laugh or get uncomfortable just mentioning them, but today they are brands that have become normalized.

What other brands have had this problem in Chile?

We mention some brands that have presented this problem and what they do.

1.- Sweet Peak

It is an Argentine “lollipop”, which was created by the Argentine company Lheritier. You can find them in different sweet shops.

2.- Lollipop

Since the 1960s, the mini waffle filled with chocolate and hazelnuts has been one of the most typical sweets in Venezuela. Now it is very present in Chile.

3.- Tula drink

“What does the name matter?” was the slogan. Because Tula is another way Chileans call the penis. The brand arose from a YouTube viral. And finally it materialized into a real energetic that is sold to this day.

TULA

4.- Mitula

The Spanish company Mitula was founded in 2009. It is a web portal where people can post or search for real estate ads, used cars for sale, and even job ads. When he arrived in Chile his name did not go unnoticed.