It seems that things have gotten out of control, as many followers of the representative of the Mexican regional, Christian Nodal, assure that the interpreter is exaggerating in his love for Belinda.

It should be noted that since they began their relationship, many have questioned the feelings of the singer of Spanish origin, as there are those who have dared to say that the blue-eyed is using it.

Many have criticized that Belinda is almost 10 years older than him, and Nodal is right at the top of his career, as he is considered one of the most important representatives of the ranchero genre.

The two have ignored the criticism. Photo: IG / nodal

And it is that through social networks many Internet users have contributed their comments against the couple, as they assure that they have carried their romance too fast.

What has bothered the singer’s followers the most is the famous theme of tattoos, because just a month after they began their relationship, the singer captured the star’s eyes on his chest.

Celebrities have caused a lot of controversy. Photo: IG / belindapop

But the issue has not stopped there, because throughout this time, the interpreter of “Adiós amor” already has five tattoos that have been made in honor of the singer of Mexican nationality.

However, the last of them has surprised the followers of the couple, because it put it in the face?

New Nodal tattoo on the face

It should be noted that it all began long after they became friends when they were coaches of the TV Azteca reality show “La Voz México” in 2019, and since then they have not separated.

The couple moved to Spain, Belinda’s native country because she has been signed by Netflix to star in what the platform intends to be its new success, “Welcome to Eden.”

And it is that during that time, the Mexican decided to have his career on hiatus, while his future wife fulfilled her commitments in the old continent.

The couple will be arriving at the altar in 2022. Photo: IG / nodal

But now, everyone has been left with their mouths open when sharing Nodal’s new tattoo, as he has put it in an unusual place, on his forehead.

The news was made known by Belinda through her Instagram stories, with a small video that showed how her boyfriend was with the new design.

The star of the Mexican regional opted to embody the word “Utopia” on his skin along with a red heart, both in red, and it is the name of one of Belinda’s most successful albums and song, which was released in 2006 .

It should be remembered that Nodal has the singer’s eyes tattooed on his chest, his name on his right ear and this would be the third design dedicated to the singer who is his fiancée.

Many have dared to say that it is simple ink that can be erased, but neither of the two singers has taken the time to confirm or deny such a version.

