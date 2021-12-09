12/09/2021 at 22:06 CET

.

Real Sociedad coach, Imanol Alguacil, was proud of a squad that minimized a favorite PSV and stood out after going through the Europa League round by winning by a clear 3-0 that “other times doing similar things the game does not turn out the same “.

“We were not interested in leaving spaces behind our backs and I knew that we would hurt them with the ball but also that if we went for them they would give us scoring chances. The few they have had have been due to going late but today was not the game to go. to squeeze them “, revealed when recalling a strategy that caught the Dutch team by surprise.

He was happy because everything that was discussed in the dressing room “went as planned”, with a more conservative game that left the initiative to his opponent to defeat him and revealed that everything that was discussed “came out 100%”.

“I made them see that this way of playing was the way in which we would be able to beat them, my players have done everything we had thought and today it was expensive”Bailiff declared proudly.

Coach txuri urdin does not think about the round of 32 tie and pointed out that he does not care “the same” which team will touch him in the next round because “it will be a great one like PSV and playing with humility and ambition we are capable of winning any rival”.

He did not want to extend his compliments towards Mikel Oyarzabal, the author of 2 goals that led to the victory, said he was not surprised by the repertoire of the international striker and stressed the value of the “group over individualities.”

“I am proud of the work my players have done in recent years and although they have lost sometimes I am always satisfied. Other times doing similar things have not gone well, but today they have”, emphasized a Txuri Urdin coach who said that now “it’s time to think about Betis”, which he faces this Sunday.