01/12/2022 at 2:33 PM CET

Drafting

New stage in ‘El Periódico de España’. This morning the act of taking office as director of the journalist took place in the newsroom of ‘El Periódico de España’ Gemma Robles, with the presence of the president of Prensa Ibérica, Javier Moll, and the leadership of the group.

Gemma Robles highlighted, in her speech, that “this writing has already shown, in just three months, his ability to launch a newspaper with enormous potential both on the web and on paper & rdquor; and has shown its appreciation for “effort and work & rdquor; developed in front of the newspaper by Fernando Garea in the launch phase.

The new director ensures that “Another stage opens & rdquor; In which it is intended to deepen the collaboration of the editorial offices of ‘El Periódico de España’, the Madrid delegation of ‘El Periódico’ and the Central Newsroom of the entire group. “There are three newsrooms that are going to coordinate as a single team sharing an editorial project that is that of Prensa Ibérica & rdquor;” he pointed out.

“We want to place our newspaper among the largest and most influential doing what we know: journalism. And we will do it with determination to achieve excellence & rdquor ;, he stressed.

The president of Prensa Ibérica, Javier Moll, had previously emphasized this same idea: “Our goal is to be the best. It is a work towards excellence that never ends & rdquor ;.

“The enthusiasm for the project is still intact. This act marks a turning point, after the launch, towards the consolidation and achievement of the objectives that we had set ourselves, that they are still the same & rdquor ;, said Javier Moll.

After thanking the editor and the outgoing director for the effort made, Moll recalled that “Prensa Ibérica created ‘El Periódico de España’ as the consolidation of the sum of voices and that the headline is supported by more than 1,200 journalists & rdquor; who work in the group’s media network from a bidirectional informational approach. “‘El Periódico de España’ enriches our local newspapers, and local newspapers have ‘El Periódico de España’ as their showcase and voice & rdquor;, He said.

On an editorial level, Gemma Robles indicated that the headline “has set its sights on being a newspaper from plural Spain, where their voices add up and the ability to find consensus is applauded. We are a progress journal & rdquor ;, he concluded.

Political information specialist

With a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and a specialist in political information, Robles has developed most of her professional career in ‘El Periódico’, which she joined in 2007 and in which, four years later, in 2011, was named Delegate of the Management in Madrid. Since September 2019, she is also deputy director.

Before joining ‘El Periódico’, he went through the economics and politics sections of Onda Cero and worked for the Europa Press agency.

Gemma Robles wears more than 20 years dedicated to political news, following the information of different parties and as a political correspondent covering the information of the Government and the foreign activity of the Presidency of the Government.

The Madrid journalist currently participates as an analyst in programs on TVE, La Sexta, Onda Madrid and TV3.