

Sirey Morán in the new queen of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’.

‘Our Latin Beauty’ already has a queen: Sirey Morán who gambled everything for everything when he gave up hosting his own successful show in Honduras, to participate in the Univision reality show.

With a massive vote of more than 3 million votes to choose the next talent, who in addition to a one-year contract with Univisión, won training at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística (CEA), the night began full of surprises, challenges and musicals like Gloria Trevi, Christian Nodal and Pitbull.

Under the leadership of Alejandra Espinoza, and with Giselle Blondet, Daniella Álvarez, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones on the jury, The final was also full of challenges for the four girls who made it here, Sirey Morán, Génesis Suero, Lupita Valero and Fabién de la Concepción.

The first challenge was with the judges. Giselle Blondet was the ‘psychologist’ of the Dominican and her ‘pim, pum, pam’, Génesis Suero. Both were judged by nothing more and nothing less than the king of comedy; Adal Ramones.

The next challenge was for Lupita Valero, who did a fashion segment with Jomari Goyso. They both criticized the ‘Latin Grammys’ carpet. Daniella Álvarez had the task of judging and assured the Mexican that her spontaneity and sympathy made her the winner.

Of course, Sirey Morán’s challenge had to do with her profession: journalism. Together with Daniella Álvarez they did a kind of talk show ‘From Woman to Woman’, where they talked about the most difficult experiences of each one. On the case of the Honduran, her bad experience in the Miss Honduras pageant where she learned that she had been dismissed through social networks. Of course, the Colombian miss spoke of her difficult decision to accept losing her leg to save her life.

Giselle Blondet was in charge of judging and rescued the good message that both gave to the public to rescue the positive when the world seemed to be coming upon her.

The last challenge was for Fabién who had to act with nothing more and nothing less than Adal Ramones, what did you do? A comedy scketch in which the Mexican comedian played the Cuban’s grandfather.

Who judged them? Jomari Goyso with whom Adal fought the entire competition. The Spaniard spoke about it, but concealed the admiration he has for the comedian and congratulated Fabién.

It’s time to meet the third finalist according to popular vote… After a great moment of suspense and a lot of nerves for the girls, Alejandra informed Génesis Suero that she had this place. “I lived an unforgettable experience and grateful for everything that people out there invested in me“He said as he said goodbye.

Génesis Suero third finalist of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’. Photo: Univision

One of the perhaps most difficult challenges of the season, and the one most similar to what they will live in real life, was the latter, facing a group of 6 journalists: Pamela Silva, Lindsay Casinelli, Raúl González, Lena Hansen, Antonio Belchi and the writer, Mandy Fridmann. One by one they passed by and tried to respond as if they were used to it.

This was a prelude to what, as is already a tradition, the question that each one had to answer made by the judges.

There were only three, two of the favorites, and the third that was the surprise of this season of how he got so far without any preparation. The second finalist, chosen by the public, was the Mexican, Lupita Valeror. “My words are of gratitude, ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ fulfills dreams since you started doing the castings … The judges were my best teachers“, said.

Lupita Valero Second finalist of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’. Photo: Univision

Now there were only two left, Sirey and Fabién, the two opposite poles: Morán, the prepared one, the journalist, and the one who gave up conducting her own sports show in Honduras, to enter ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’. The case of the Cuban participant, as she shared, does not have any type of preparation, it was noted in the middle of the pandemic remembering the advice of an aunt when she was about to leave the island: “sign up in NBL that you have the bearing, they prepare you there ”.

Although it came this far, the public chose the experience, the preparation and consecrated, with more than 49% of the votes as the queen of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ 2021, or as the new Univision talent a la catracha Sirey Morán. Fabién remaining as the first finalist.

“This crown is for Honduras, thank you very much Mom and Dad “, he repeated crying and still in shock for everything he dreamed of so much. Of course, the queen with the longest cycle, Migbelis Castellanos, was the one who crowned her new co-worker.

