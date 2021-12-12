The pandemic has fundamentally transformed the way we work and interact. These last few years have taught us that much more can be done remotely than we ever thought possible.

Now, as we move from remote to hybrid work, we find that different people have different styles and different needs.

To give you an idea, many employees don’t want to go back to their old routine. This was demonstrated by the Work Trend Index 2021 (WTI), an index of trends in work performed by Microsoft. According to the survey, more than 40% of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year, requiring a careful approach to hybrid work, especially when it comes to attracting and retaining diverse talent.

Telecommuters tend to want more flexibility and autonomy in choosing where to work — many choosing not to go into the office. According to the survey, 58% of employees who plan to spend more or less time in the office do so for the same reason: a more focused work.

And while many employees say they are happy with the flexibility remote working offers, that connection to their peers that existed before the pandemic is still missing. According to the survey, there is the “hybrid work paradox,” where most employees seek flexibility in the way they work, but at the same time seek these opportunities to connect and collaborate in person.

This is the case of Latinos. The study indicates that over the past year Latino workers in the U.S. reported more difficulties establishing relationships with their direct team (18% compared to 12% of the national average) and feeling included (28% compared to an average 20% national).

Despite the freedom and flexibility that hybrid work offers, the need to think of alternative ways to drive employee engagement beyond routine work activities, creating connections and a sense of community, remains a major challenge.

And it is precisely by looking for a way to create connections in that previously totally remote and now hybrid work environment that Microsoft created the internal community of #OurPassions, a place where employees can connect and interact with each other, sharing passions inside and outside of work.

The initiative, launched in November 2020, aims not only to bring employees closer together through internal social ties but also to foster spontaneous conversations between them.

#OurPassions allows employees to share their interests and express their opinions in a safe environment. Those whose posts receive the most engagement and engagement win prizes that are sent directly to their homes, something that has also been cause for celebration. When responding to a challenge posted on Yammer, Microsoft’s corporate social network, each employee must use #OurPassions and tag three other people to compete for prizes.

And it is in #OurPassions where the stories of Ana Casillas, Nathalie Pfaff and Roberto de la Mora converge.

One of the challenges required employees to share how they give back to the community and serve others. The #OurPassions community learned that for Ana Casillas, a digital strategist, who focuses on health and human services, security and public justice at Microsoft Mexico, her passion is helping others.

When Ana joined Microsoft, a colleague told her about Inés Valdivia, a 90-year-old nun who has dedicated more than 70 years to helping disadvantaged, disabled and abandoned people. His house, known as “La Divina Providencia”, has been a refuge for these people. But Mother Agnes, as she is known, depends on the support and generosity of others to continue her charitable work.

During the pandemic, Ana joined an employee chat group in Teams to help raise awareness about Mother Inés and get help collecting donations. Together, now this group of employees contribute monthly to help her.

“When you see someone their age, with their physical and financial limitations, doing what they do, you realize how blessed and privileged we are, and you want to get involved as much as you can,” says Ana.

Nathalie Pfaff is a sales specialist at Microsoft Brazil. / Courtesy Microsoft

During May 2021, Mental Health Awareness Month, the community was invited to share the self-care habits that make a difference in their lives. Living and working in Brazil, Nathalie Pfaff – a sales specialist – was able to see the bitter side of the pandemic. And it was in the midst of the anxiety generated by difficult circumstances that she learned to prioritize her personal care and make it one of her passions.

Holistic transpersonal therapy integrates traditional spiritual rituals with modern psychology and emphasizes positive influences rather than negative experiences, which has helped you control your anxiety and function better in your life.

The therapy has given her a new appreciation for the different ways she can prioritize her own well-being, as well as “find a balance that leads me to a place where I thrive today.”

Roberto de La Mora is a Microsoft Mexico Customer Success Leader. / Courtesy Microsoft

Sustainability is another passion for Microsoft and its employees. For Earth Day, the challenge was to share what one does on a daily basis to help the environment and make the world a better place for ourselves and future generations. As Microsoft’s Customer Success Leader in Mexico, Roberto de La Mora, has always been passionate about preserving the planet.

So he joined a challenge related to sustainability and shared with his colleagues any little action he was taking to help the environment. In one post, she recounted her routine of sorting garbage, making sure recyclables don’t get mixed up with other things that could be composted or sent to a landfill.

“We reserve all the plastic bottles or recyclable packaging that we use, along with the cardboard boxes that we get from online purchases, and deliver them to a local recycler who comes to our building every week to collect them. They make money from these items and we have the advantage of being able to give them to someone. Creating a routine for this is very easy. There are recyclers in all the major cities in Mexico, it’s a matter of discussing this with your community and agreeing the collection with a specialized company, ”said De la Mora.

The #OurPassions community at Yammer has grown exponentially and now has nearly 4,500 registered employees and continues to break records. Everyone misses traveling and the latest challenge from the #OurPassions community started a lot of conversation about destinations employees dream of visiting in the future. Ranked # 1 among all Yammer communities at Microsoft, the Dream Destination Challenge has generated 125,000 impressions and more than 300 responses so far.

The initiative has achieved its goal of getting people to interact more in a hybrid world, sharing their interests, their stories and, most of all, what they are passionate about doing on and off work.