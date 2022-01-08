01/08/2022 at 22:54 CET

Senegalese Ousmane Coulibaly, player of the Al-Wakrah who vanished just before the break of the game he was playing against him Al-rayyan, suffered a heart attack, the Qatar Super League reported in a statement, while the club specified that it has been stabilized.

In it, the organism indicates that the soccer player “is receiving the necessary medical attention and attention”.

“The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a speedy recovery, and we would like to thank the medical staff of both teams, paramedics and doctors for their great effort during these types of events,” he says.

“Thanks to Almighty God, and then to the efforts of the medical staff, our player Ousmane Coulibaly’s condition has stabilized after the heart attack he suffered, and he is currently undergoing comprehensive examinations at Hamad Hospital for added peace of mind,” explains the Al-Wakrah.

The Qatari league tournament match between the Al-rayyan from colombian James Rodriguez and the Al-Wakrah had to be suspended 1-0 on the Thani bin Jassim stadium scoreboard.

The footballer was lying inside a goal 42 minutes into the game after fainting. The medical services of the clubs treated him urgently on the lawn of the Thani bin Jassim stadium and minutes later an ambulance acceded.

The players of both teams showed from the first moment a tremendous concern for the state of the African footballer, and in fact the members of their team asked the referee not to continue playing the game, which won the local team 1-0 with a goal from Iranian Shoja Khalilzadeh when he heads a corner kick thrown by James.