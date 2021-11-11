Today, the United States is going through a harsh wave of violence and deaths that take place daily within schools, or some music or film events, which according to many has intensified after the mandate of Donald Trump.

And it is that for four years, the ex-president carried his administration with the flag of racism and violence as his main ally, because on more than one occasion he encouraged his supporters to raise their voices.

So through social networks, a debate has begun of the great amount of violence that currently breathes in the country led by Joe Biden, and proof of this are the events that have happened in the last weekend.

And now, fanaticism has made many lose their ground and reason, and unfortunately has left a balance of eight dead and no less than 300 injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, held on November 5.

Everything was going normally, but the panic began only moments before the event ended successfully, as it was just when rapper Travis Scott took the stage.

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea, he revealed that it all started around 9:15 p.m., at which point the crowd began to push onto the stage amid the presentation of also a businessman.

And it is that from one moment to another, a great crowd of people began to push towards the front of the stage and it was just where the disorder began as the stampede began to cause injuries.

So far it is known that there were just under 50 thousand attendees at the event, of which 300 were treated for injuries, cuts and some bruises.

However, so far it has been reported that at least eight people lost their lives because they could not breathe and at least 11 were taken to a hospital as seriously ill.

Travis Scott’s reaction

Much has been criticized the attitude of the rapper, because it is not the first time that in some of his presentations his followers violate security measures.

Now, Kylie Jenner’s husband stopped his show several times to point out people near the front line that they were in danger, or ask if they needed help this when noticing the presence of ambulances.

And it is that later the one who broke the silence was the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as she assures that neither she nor her partner found out about the dead until a long time later.

The businesswoman assures that her husband is having a very bad time due to the tragedy Photo: .

But, this version has been questioned by some followers of social networks, as a video has begun to circulate, where Stormi’s father continues to sing in the midst of all the chaos.

In the video of just 38 seconds, the star is seen in full action just as the police and security personnel appear to try to revive a spectator.

The video has raised many opinions by Internet users, as there are some who claim that he had not realized the seriousness of the matter.

However, there are those who assure that the singer does not intend to stop his show, since he only asked his security body to evict those who did not follow the rules.

